Here's Our Pride Month Playlist To Get You Ready For The Weekend
Pride Month officially started yesterday, and we can't wait to celebrate our LGBTQ+ friends and family this year! From Miley Cyrus to Kim Petras, we've gathered some of our favorite songs from queer artists into a playlist so you can sing and dance your way through the weekend and the rest of the month. All you have to do is hit play!
Silk Chiffon - MUNA (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)
Inspired by the cult classic, But I'm A Cheerleader, this MUNA music video is so fun! Plus, it features Phoebe Bridgers — what more could we ask for?!
"1950" - King Princess
Unlike Taylor Swift, King Princess likes that 1950s s—t.
"Make Me Feel" - Janelle Monáe
This song may or may not be stuck in my head at this very moment. You might even say Janelle Monáe really knows how to make you...feel.
"My My My!" - Troye Sivan
One time I ran into Troye Sivan in LaGuardia. Think he'll be my, my, my BFF?
"Flowers" - Miley Cyrus
No matter who Miley Cyrusis with or not with, she'll always be a legend.
"She Plays Bass" - beabadoobee
Beabadoobee opened for Taylor at the Eras Tour, but we knew she was an icon before all that.
"Bad Habit" - Steve Lacy
This is a TikTok anthem, but Steve Lacy has so many other great songs, including a collaboration with Vampire Weekend!
"Coconuts" - Kim Petras
Kim Petras is the first trans pop star to win a Grammy Award — a trailblazer to say the absolute least!
"EARFQUAKE" - Tyler, The Creator
Another queer Grammy Award-winner, Tyler, The Creator is an innovator in the music industry.
"Montero" - Lil Nas X
The moment "Old Town Road" came out, I knew Lil Nas X was destined to be a star.
Listen To The Whole Pride Playlist Here!
What songs should we add to our Pride playlist for 2023? Let us know in the comments!
Header image via Ronê Ferreira / PEXELS
