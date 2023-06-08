A Guide For Celebrating Pride Month – Where To Go + How To Support
It’s 2023, and it’s time to celebrate Pride Month, because visibility and equality for *everyone* is no longer non-negotiable. Pride Month is a time to honor LGBTQIA+ history, progress, and resilience, all while promoting love and acceptance – which is especially important now than ever.
Get involved with Pride by attending vibrant parades, supporting queer-owned businesses and artists, educating yourself (and others), and advocating for LGBTQIA+ rights. Donning rainbow colors and jamming to queer music *is* fun and all, but sharing empowering stories, challenging biases, and embracing the diversity that makes our world beautiful can propel equality even further. Here are some uplifting ways to honor the community and create a more inclusive and affirming society for all. 🌈✨
1. Educate yourself.
Whether you are LGBTQIA+, or just an ally, take the time to learn about the community. It’s important for everyone to learn *and understand* the history, struggles, and achievements of LGBTQIA+ people, because more awareness means even more acceptance. From a place of knowledge and love, everybody's collective joy (from understanding and caring for each other) can blossom into something truly magical.
Understanding what the queer community has gone through historically can provide a foundation for empathy, support, and allyship. By educating ourselves, we can *all* challenge harmful beliefs and promote a more inclusive and accepting society. After all, our greatest strengths lie in our differences!
2. Attend Pride events.
Photo by Aleks Magnusson / PEXELS
Pride parades are pretty popular, but there are infinite ways you can stand up for Pride each year. To start, keep an eye out for local Pride parades, festivals, markets, and other gatherings happening in your area.
Oftentimes, local LGBTQIA+ spaces, community centers, bars, and clubs will organize Pride-themed events ranging from parties and drag brunches, to educational workshops and gatherings that celebrate the queer community and promote learning within your city or town.
Wherever you choose to celebrate, Pride can be embraced practically anywhere when it’s promoting inclusivity, fostering understanding, and standing up for LGBTQIA+ rights. If you feel like breaking out beyond your local spots, we’ve gathered some of Pride Month’s hottest celebrations across the country:
New York City, NY – NYC Pride
Mark the date – New York City’s official Pride March kicks off on June 25th from 25th St. + 5th Ave! The march will be headed by Grand Marshals Billy Porter, Yasmin Benoit, AC Dumlao, Hope Giselle and Randolfe “Randy” Wicker. Angelica Ross is returning to NYC Pride for a third year as co-host and featured performer of the broadcast special on ABC-7. You can find more details about NYC Pride events here!
While you’re in the city for NYC Pride, your downtime should be *just* as empowering as the high-energy events. InterContinental New York Barclay and Hotel Indigo Williamsburg – Brooklyn are welcoming guests of all backgrounds to pop off with Pride all Pride Month long.
Check in to InterContinental New York Barclay in June, and receive a welcome amenity and a map outlining the official route for NYC Pride March. Guests also get two complimentary Ilegal Mezcal cocktails from the hotel, of which a portion of each purchase will be donated to wayOUT, a charity that helps LGBTQIA+ youth feel accepted in their communities.
Hotel Indigo Williamsburg – Brooklyn is offering tasty Pride-inspired cocktails at their rooftop pool for the *entire* month of June – the perfect way to start (or end!) your stay in the city with Pride.
Los Angeles, CA – LA Pride
On June 9th and 10th, LA Pride will host Pride In The Park – a *huge* festival in celebration! Pop culture icons Mariah Carey and Megan Thee Stallion are set to headline the event (!!!) with queer performers like King Princess, Dorian Electra, Violet Chachki, Gigi Goode, and more to join.
The 53rd Annual LA Pride Parade will follow on June 11. Celebrate yourself, your partner, your friends, your family, and everyone else at the free event – there are *tons* of surprises and fun times that await you.
If you’re staying in the city for LA Pride, head to Hotel Indigo Los Angeles Downtown. They’re hosting the *super* hot Heatwaves LA Pride Pool Party right at their iconic rooftop pool, which is yet another fab way to celebrate Pride this summer.
Miami, FL – Miami Pride
Though the official Miami Beach Pride events happened back in April, you can still stand up for Pride at Wynwood Pride on June 25th. Returning for its fifth year, Wynwood Pride is one of the area’s biggest and most vibrant Pride parties with a huge offering of events throughout June.
While in Miami, check out Toro Toro at InterContinental Miami. The Pan-Latin steakhouse is serving a specialty Pride-themed cocktail with a sweet twist, *and* a portion of the month’s sales will benefit the YES Institute — a Florida-based charity supporting LGBTQIA + youth mental health.
Chicago, IL – Chicago Pride
Chicago Pride has lots going on this year – the official Chicago Pride Fest returns on June 17th and 18th. The slayful Chicago Pride Parade happens on the 25th, and Pride in the Park follows on the 23rd and 24th, plus you can find *so* many more events throughout the area here.
Make sure to join Chicago’s Dive Into Pride pool party at the InterContinental Hotel Chicago Magnificent Mile – there, you’ll sip on cocktails while Chicago’s very own Ms. Mimi Marks emcees. Enjoy more beats by DJ Martin and performances by Naysha Lopez from RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars and Serena Fiierce! That’s entirely too fierce to us! The Olympic-sized swimming pool itself is gorgeous, complete with original 1920s-era Spanish Majolica decor. A definite can’t-miss for all the beach babes!
Nashville, TN – Nashville Pride
Nashville Pride is kicking off hot on the weekend of June 24 with the Pride Festival happening at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park! The *free* Pride Parade will embark at 10AM that day, following with more proud performances, vendors, food, and delicious drinks. You can explore more lively Nashville Pride events here!
While in Nash, consider attending BrunchOUT at the Kimpton Aertson Hotel – not only will NYC drag legend Lagoona Bloo headline the brunch party, the ticket and silent auction proceeds from the gathering will go directly to The Trevor Project, a non-profit organization whose mission is to end suicide among young LGBTQIA+ folks.
3. Volunteer at an LGBTQIA+ organization.
Get involved with local LGBTQIA+ organizations and community centers. Volunteering is *always* a meaningful way to make a positive impact in the world, so dedicating some time and support to the queer community (whether you're a part of it or not) is essential for Pride Month this year – especially since most of these organizations often provide crucial services to queer individuals who face discrimination, isolation, or other challenges like homelessness and addiction. Take pride in knowing that your volunteer work can make a real difference in someone’s life!
4. Advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights.
Use your voice to support equal rights and acceptance for the LGBTQIA+ community! Whether it’s on a small or large scale, aim to engage in conversations with others about queer histories, your queer experiences, and current events, share insightful and educational resources with them, and outwardly challenge acts discrimination or prejudice whenever you encounter it. You can also ask your queer friends personally what ways you can support them this time of year. It’s all about being there for each other.
5. Show your support for the queer community on social media.
Though it’s a small gesture, changing your profile picture to be Pride-themed or using Pride-forward filters and stickers on social media could help someone struggling with their identity confide in you as a safe space.
Aside from simply demonstrating your support for the LGBTQIA+ community, you can also share informative social media posts, playlists, personal stories, or up-and-coming resources to raise awareness.
6. Support LGBTQIA+ small businesses and artists.
Photo by Anna Shvets / PEXELS
Beyond the month of June, seek out LGBTQIA+-owned small businesses, artists, authors, and content creators. Purchase their products, attend their shows, amplify their voices, read their work, or promote it to show your support – by doing one or all of these things, you can help your fave queer creators make money and further financial stability for them and their communities.
This support can enable LGBTQIA+-owned small businesses and more to truly thrive, expand their ventures, and create more opportunities for themselves and others in the future.
7. Donate to queer causes.
Consider donating to LGBTQ+ organizations or charities that work towards advancing equal rights and the general well-being of the queer community. And though it’s easy to stay dedicated to donating and supporting orgs just during Pride Month, you can definitely do it year-round.
Financial support can make a significant difference, and it’s affirming to know that you can help sustain someone’s livelihood through endless initiatives that provide crucial services, healthcare, mental health advocacy, education, legal work, and more.
Header photo by Anna Shvets / PEXELS
