Hulu’s ‘How To Die Alone’ Rom-Com Series Stars Your Fave ‘White Lotus’ Cast Member
We’re very excited to see a familiar face head up the upcoming rom-comseries, How To Die Alone, coming to Hulu next month. Natasha Rothwell, who played the beloved Belinda on TheWhite Lotus, will portray Melissa, an airport employee who’s lost her lust for life until she faces a life-threatening situation that completely changes her perspective. Thetrailer already has us giggling and swooning, so we know the series is going to be an absolutely empowering must-watch once it launches.
Read on for everything we know about the show!
What is 'How To Die Alone' about?
Disney / Lindsay Sarazin
Per Hulu, How To Die Alone follows Melissa, “a broke, fat, Black JFK airport employee who’s never been in love and forgotten how to dream, until an accidental brush with death catapults her on a journey to finally take flight and start living by any means necessary.”
The official trailer gives us a sneak peek at Melissa’s journey as her co-workers, friends, and family help hype her up to explore everything outside of her comfort zone. The show looks to be equal parts inspiring and comedic – sharing the same flair Rothwell brought to her role in The White Lotus.
How To Die Alone will launch with four 30-minute episodes, with new additional episodes premiering on Fridays.
Who stars in 'How To Die Alone'?
Disney / PictureGroup
In addition to Natasha Rothwell as Melissa, Conrad Ricamora, Jocko Sims, and KeiLyn Durrel Jones are part of the cast for How To Die Alone. Ricamora will co-star as Rory, Sims will play Alex, and Jones will play Terrance. Bashir Salahuddin is set to guest-star as Brian, Melissa’s older brother.
Who produced the show?
Disney / Ian Watson
Natasha Rothwell herself created How To Die ALone alongside Vera Santamaria (Orange Is the New Black, BoJack Horseman, PEN15). They are both executive producers on the project alongside Jude Weng (The Good Place, Only Murders in the Building) and Desiree Akhavan. The show is produced under Disney’s Onyx Collective and will be streaming via Hulu.
When will 'How To Die Alone' premiere?
Disney / John Medland
The first four episodes of How To Die Alone will premiere on September 13, 2024. The following four episodes will be released every Friday after.
How to watch 'How To Die Alone'?
Disney / John Medland
How To Die Alone will be available to stream exclusively on Hulu.
