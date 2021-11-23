10 Non-Fiction Relationship Books for Cuffing Season
Whether you're in a new or long-term relationship, couples are always looking for ways to deepen their bond and make their relationship stronger. These 10 relationship books will give you valuable tips and tricks for maintaining a flourishing relationship or just taking that first step to get back on the dating scene. Calling all single, dating, and married people – you need these books!
How to Meet Someone Not Online by Sharon Gilchrest O'Neill
In this day and age, everyone is a little guilty of replacing reality with technology, which can make it difficult to meet a potential partner in the real world. Learn the old tips and tricks on how to meet your perfect match in real life and free up some storage on your phone!
How to Not Die Alone by Logan Ury
You're not the only one who feels like everyone is in a happy relationship except you. This book is the perfect guide through figuring out what kind of person to date, how to end it with the wrong person and when to commit to the right one. Based on data and drawing from years of research, behavioral scientists reveal what cause failed relationships and how to fall into the right one.
The Flirtation Experiment by Lisa Jacobson and Phylicia Masonheimer
It seems that so many marriages are filled with an unsatisfied longing, but that's not how it has to be! Read about the frisky side of marriage and uncover the secret to a happy, thriving, loving marriage where the romance and friendship do not fade. After reading The Flirtation Experiment, you will be full of hope and excitement for the future for your relationship.
First Date Stories by Jodi Klein
Pretty much every woman has all different types of first date stories to tell. Some of those stories may end in triumph, and some in terrible memories. These tales are told in this book. Readers are reminded that being single can and should be something to celebrate. They are also reminded that everyone must embark on a first date in order to find their perfect match.
Don't Believe the Swipe by Mandy Hale
Between texting, social media and dating apps, there seems to be endless swiping in the search of a future lover. It seems that the more technologically "connected" we are, the less connected we really are – modern dating is hard! This book is not the traditional take one how to enter the dating world, it teaches you how to love yourself before anything or anyone else, and then extending that love to the other aspects of your life, including your love life. Learn how to find love without losing yourself in the process.
Dating With Kids by Angie Monson
Dating without kids is hard, which makes dating with kids a whole different ball game. Not only is it hard to find the time to date when you have children, but it can also complicate those relationships. Dating With Kids is here to acts as a guide and help you navigate through the tricky task of entering the dating world when you have little ones at home.
Eight Dates by John Gottman Ph.D., Julie Schwartz Gottman Ph.D., Doug Abrams, and Rachel Carlton Abrams M.D.
Long-term commitment is not easy and comes with its challenges. Make things easier on yourself with this step-by-step guide to communicating about the things that matter most to you and your partner. Stay curious in your relationship but most of all, stay communicative. Without speaking your minds to one another, everything can fall apart.
Savage Love from A-Z by Dan Savage
This is the perfect book for anyone who's had sex, is having sex, or hopes to have sex! The chapters cover all the bases from compatibility with a partner to specific sex acts. Move toward open, non-awkward conversation about sex, relationships, and intimacy with these amazing tips.
Open Deeply by Kate Loree, LMFT
Although a growing number of adults are recognizing the benefits of consensually non-monogamous or open relationships, there are very few resources to utilize when it comes to navigating through this non-traditional and explorative territory. The author uses experiences from her own life to provide proof of success to go with the tips and tricks she provides in this book. Non-monogamy can be a wild ride, and Open Deeply is here to make it a great one.
Relationship Book for New Couples by Megan Lundgren, LMFTDo you find yourself struggling to know how to bring up those hard conversations with your partner? Relationship Book for New Couples will teach you how to bring up those conversations in the best way possible. This book includes a guide to key relationship skills, a range of therapies, an inclusive approach, and relationship-building activities. Build a firm foundation to your new relationship!
