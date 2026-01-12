If you’ve spent any time watching big-city influencers do their ‘day in a life’ videos or live in a walk-up apartment, chances are you know what the Hulken Bag is. It’s essentially a huge rolling tote bag made for “schleppers” that quickly gained popularity for its chic, designer-inspired look. Devoted shoppers use their Hulkens for groceries, farmer’s market hauls, laundry, thrift trips, and so much more.

The only problem? It retails for anywhere from $99 to $125. Enter Aldi. Starting this week, the budget-friendly grocery hub is selling their own version for just $29.99. That's a staggering difference compared to the name brand, which we simply love to see.

Scroll on to learn more about Aldi’s new Hulken bag dupe, in stores now!

Hulken Hulken Origi nal Rolling Tote Bag So, what’s all the hype really about when it comes to Hulken bags? Known as the “best rolling bag for city life,” the famed design solves the struggle of schlepping, AKA carrying heavy items in an awkward way. We’ve all been there in one way or another, whether it’s bringing groceries home with tote bag straps haphazardly falling off our shoulders or hugging a mountain of laundry to the laundry room, hoping a lone sock doesn’t slip out.



Aldi LS Live In Style Rose Gold Metallic Foldable Rolling Tote Aldi’s version of the Hulken bag actually features many of the essential features the OG has been praised for, including: Wheels: Both Aldi’s and Hulken’s rolling totes feature four 360-degree swivel wheels that allow you to glide the bag next to you (rather than dragging it behind).

Both Aldi’s and Hulken’s rolling totes feature four 360-degree swivel wheels that allow you to glide the bag next to you (rather than dragging it behind). Size: A deep, structured interior that stands up on its own.

A deep, structured interior that stands up on its own. Foldability: Like Hulken, Aldi’s rolling tote folds completely flat, making it easy to tuck under a bed, in a car trunk, or in a closet when you’re not using it.

Aldi LS Live In Style Silver Metallic Foldable Rolling Tote If you’re wanting to bring home the Hulken magic without paying $100+, now’s the time to scour your closest Aldi Finds aisle. Because like all viral Aldi products, once they’re gone, they’re gone. We expect Aldi’s Foldable Rolling Tote to sell out in mere days, if not hours. So, if you’ve been eyeing a rolling tote to make your errands easier but couldn't justify a high price, this is your moment. For $29.99, it’s a low-risk, high-reward upgrade to your daily routine!

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more epic Aldi dupes!