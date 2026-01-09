As someone who’s shopped at Trader Joe’s at least once a week for the past three years (perks of living within walking distance), I’ve become very seasoned with their suite of products. As a self-proclaimed expert, I can confidently say that dupe culture is alive and well at TJ’s

It’s no secret that they’ve been shelling out inexpensive beauty products resembling luxury finds over the years, but lesser-known to the greater pool of shoppers (in my opinion) are the Trader Joe’s grocery dupes. While staple items like the Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips continue to hold cult-favorite status, newer dupes like the Strawberry Vanilla Prebiotic Soda have gone completely viral.

After years of buying and snacking on everything Trader Joe’s fans note as a dupe, I’ve weeded out the duds and found the best grocery products that are actually better than their name-brand counterparts.

If you’re looking to slash your grocery bill without sacrificing quality, these are the only 6 Trader Joe’s dupes you need to buy. I think they’re genuinely better (and significantly cheaper) than the originals.

A Cult-Favorite Takis Dupe Trader Joe's Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips

Takis were a huge part of my childhood snacking habits, but since discovering Trader Joe's Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips, I haven't bought name-brand in years. Many fans (including myself) actually prefer the TJ’s version because they use more natural coloring, but still taste the same. Give me a bag of these and some dip, and I'm set.

TJ's Quintessential Dupe For Oreos Trader Joe's Chocolate Vanilla Creme Joe-Joe's Oreos are so freakin' good, but knowing I can find this similar version at Trader Joe's spares me from making extra stops when I'm grocery shopping. I like dipping them in milk or crumbling some on top of ice cream. Either way, I still get the familiar flavor and texture I would from the traditional "household name" sandwich cookie.

Similar To Bobo's Trader Joe's "PB&J" Oat Bites The same premise applies to these new-at-TJ's oat bites that I think resemble Bobo's snacks. Made with a dense layer of peanut butter-rolled oats that then houses a strawberry filling, Trader Joe's calls these "super satisfying," and I have to agree. Though, they surely don't have the wide range of delicious flavors that Bobo's does.

Trader Joe's Take On OLIPOP Trader Joe's Strawberry Vanilla Prebiotic Soda Trader Joe's shoppers went absolutely nuts for this new prebiotic soda that resembles the ever-famous OLIPOP. After trying both TJ's version and the name-brand, I have to say they're nearly identical. Since this can is cheaper, I'm definitely going to opt for it from now on.

Reese's, Who? Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups As much of a Reese's cups fan I am, I can't deny the sheer greatness of this Trader Joe's candy. I have to stock up every time I run out of 'em. Though it's not quite a direct dupe, I like to think of them as the grown-up version of Reese's. After buying box after box after box, I also believe this iteration employs way higher-quality dark chocolate and a creamier, more satisfying peanut butter center.

Mike's Hot Honey (For Half The Price) Trader Joe's Spicy Honey Sauce TJ's Spicy Honey Sauce is basically a direct competitor for Mike's Hot Honey at half the price (just $5 a bottle). It has the exact same 'swicy' kick and I love it for drizzling on everything from pizza and fried chicken to avocado toast and even vanilla ice cream (don’t knock it ‘til you try it).

