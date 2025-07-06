A long weekend means it's the perfect time to catch up on the latest and greatest additions to your favorite streamers. Not only is Hulu delivering some of the best July shows around, but there are plenty of incredible movies you can watch, too. So sit back and relax, because we found the best flicks to press play on this month.

Here are the 7 best movies to watch on Hulu in July 2025.

1. ​Bridesmaids – Stream on Hulu now Universal Pictures Still one of the sharpest comedies of the last decade. Bridesmaids goes beyond raunchy humor, tapping into friendship, failure, and what it means to be stuck while everyone else moves on. If you’ve somehow never seen it, now’s the time.

2. ​Ford v Ferrari – Stream on Hulu now 20th Century A sports drama that’s secretly about obsession and legacy more than racing. Matt Damon and Christian Bale are electric, and even if you couldn’t care less about cars, the storytelling pulls you in fast. Watch this one after you see F1 in theaters!

3. ​Alita: Battle Angel – Stream on Hulu now 20th Century/Lightstorm This movie is a sci-fi action film with surprising emotional depth. It’s visually ambitious and anchored by a strong performance from Rosa Salazar. Underneath the fight scenes is a coming-of-age story about identity and power, which we can never say no to.

4. ​Adam – Stream on Hulu now Meridian Entertainment This quiet romance about a man on the autism spectrum and the woman who moves in upstairs is tender without trying too hard. It’s awkward, sweet, and totally worth it when you're craving a slow watch.

5. Dirty Dancing – Stream on Hulu now Vestron Pictures Yes, it’s a classic. But it’s also still hot, grounded, and full of the kind of tension most modern romances can’t touch. Nobody puts this movie — which follows a life-changing summer for one vacationing family — in a corner for a reason.

6. ​Home Alone 2: Lost in New York – Stream on Hulu now 20th Century This is a rare sequel that holds up, no matter how many times we've seen it. Kevin navigating NYC during the holidays somehow still hits — maybe because chaos, independence, and a perfectly timed hotel suite never go out of style.

7. ​Dear White People – Stream on Hulu now Lionsgate/Roadside Attractions This indie film mixes satire with sincerity to explore race and identity on a college campus. It’s sharp, smart, and still feels relevant years later. If you only know the series, go back to where it all started.

Wondering what else to watch this week? Check out 8 "Unforgettable" Movie Musicals To Watch On Netflix Tonight.