'Paradise' Season 2 Release Date: See A Brand New Look At Hulu's Political Thriller

Besides feeling relevant to our current timeline, Paradise has a soundtrack that rivals Strangers Things and leaves viewers wanting more. Fortunately, Hulu got the memo and renewed it for season 2 — thank goodness!

Besides feeling relevant to our current timeline, Paradise has a soundtrack that rivals Strangers Things and leaves viewers wanting more. Fortunately, Hulu got the memo and renewed it for season 2 — thank goodness!

Here's everything to know about Paradise season 2, including the release date and first teaser!

When does Paradise season 2 premiere? Disney/Brian Roedel Paradise season 2 will premiere on Hulu with three episodes on February 23. New episodes will drop every week after that until the finale!

What is Paradise about? Paradise begins in an idyllic community where homes are picturesque, streets are clean, and everyone lives in perfect harmony. However, it doesn't take long for the peace to be disturbed when the President is discovered murdered by his trusted Secret Service agent Xavier Collins. Before long, he begins questioning the world he and his children live in while also searching for clues about his missing wife. In the first look at season 2, we see Collins make his way outside the bunker in a desperate search for his wife, where he encounters new faces and new challenges.

Has Paradise season 2 began filming? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paradise (@paradiseonhulu) I'm pinching myself because Paradise season 2 has started filming! The show's official Instagram account shared a few tantalizing BTS pictures of leading man Sterling K. Brown and my knees keep buckling each time I look at them. From the shirtless pics that shows a chiseled body (how lucky is his wife Ryan Michelle Bathé) to a snapshot of a script, Paradise season 2 is shaping up nicely! Dan Fogelman originally shared the amazing news on Instagram a few weeks ago and his comments were buzzing with excitement! "We’re baaaaaaaack. #Paradise #S2," he wrote which told me we'd see Sterling K. Brown and Julianne Nichols on our screens sooner than anticipated. This comes after an update Fogelman shared with a hopeful fan on X. In response to a fear viewers would have to wait a long time to see more action from our new favorite characters, Fogelman put all fears aside. "we start shooting in just a few weeks. It won’t be 2 years I promise! #Paradise," he said.

Who's in the Paradise cast? Disney/Brian Roedel

Paradise Season 1 had a stacked cast! Besides Sterling K. Brown, there's other familiar faces who helped with the show's equilibrium. Sterling K. Brown as Xavier Collins

as Xavier Collins James Marsden as President Cal Bradford

as President Cal Bradford Julianne Nicholson as "Sinatra"

as "Sinatra" Krys Marshall as Robinson

as Robinson Sarah Shahi as Dr. Gabriela Torabi

as Dr. Gabriela Torabi Jon Beavers as Billy Pace

as Billy Pace Nicole Brydon Bloom as Jane Driscoll

as Jane Driscoll Aliyah Mastin as Presley Collins

as Presley Collins Percy Daggs IV as James Collins

as James Collins Charlie Evans as Jeremy Bradford

as Jeremy Bradford Shailene Woodley

Thomas Doherty

Who's joining the cast for Paradise season 2? Disney/Cristian Lopez Sterling K. Brown is already slated to return as Agent Xavier Collins (of course), but there's more new cast members in town! Deadline reports Shailene Woodley (Divergent, The Fault in Our Stars, and Big Little Lies) will be starring in Paradise season 2. According to the outlet, there's a chance she'll be one of the survivors that exist outside of Paradise (the bunker's community name) and will meet Agent Xavier Collins.

Additionally, Deadline also shared Michael McGrady (Ray Donovan), Thomas Doherty (Tell Me Lies) and Timothy Omundson (Supernatural) will make regular appearances throughout the show. The outlet is confident they're going to be in a gang that'll have a prominent affect on Paradise season 2's storyline (via Deadline). I can't wait to see everyone in action!

What's happened in Paradise so far? Disney/Brian Roedel Wow, where do I begin?! After it was revealed that his community was artificially created due to a disaster, the brief moments of unease Collins shows begin making sense. It's clear he and President Cal ended on bad terms before his death, but it doesn't seem like he was responsible for murdering the man he was sworn to protect. What's odd is that Sinatra, the mastermind behind the beautiful community they live in, has been playing puppet master. She ordered the deaths of scientists sent to the surface to test the air quality AND she made sure Agent Billy was blindsided by his love interest's manipulation. Upsettingly, his murderer is none other than seemingly docile and clueless Agent Jane. Viewers were also introduced to President Cal's father and were able to see how much he never wanted to be the face of the country. Though his father appears to have dementia, it's clear he feels guilty about something and may have seen who killed his son.

When did the season finale of Paradise season air? Disney/Brian Roedel Paradise left off on several cliffhangers on Hulu March 4!

How many seasons of Paradise will there be? Disney/Brian Roedel Dan Fogelman already knows what he wants to do with Paradise! He said, "I have a plan for three seasons of the show. Without giving away too much, each season of the show is a slightly different show, within the same show with the same characters," (via The Hollywood Reporter).

