Surprise! You Can Watch Taylor Swift's 'End Of An Era' Finale Early.

Swiftie theory after Swiftie theory lead us to this moment, girls — Taylor Swift finally announced The Eras Tour documentary, The End of an Era. After dropping the announcement on Good Morning America, Taylor posted the trailer to her Instagram. From endless rehearsal videos to sweet shots with her mom to quick clips with Travis Kelce, this trailer (and clearly the docuseries) has it all. And turns out, we'll be able to watch the final two episodes early!

Scroll to find out everything we know about Taylor Swift's brand new documentary series, The End of an Era — plus her new cut of The Eras Tour movie.

Where can I watch The End of an Era? Disney+ The first two (out of six) episodes of the docuseries drop on December 12, 2025. (Yes girl, the day before Taylor's birthday!). And even though the final two episodes were scheduled to air on December 26, they're airing early on December 23 instead! Here's the episode breakdown: Episode 1 premiered on Disney+ December 12, 2025

on Disney+ December 12, 2025 Episode 2 premiered on Disney+ December 12, 2025

on Disney+ December 12, 2025 Episode 3 premieres on Disney+ December 19, 2025

on Disney+ December 19, 2025 Episode 4 premieres on Disney+ December 19, 2025

on Disney+ December 19, 2025 Episode 5 premieres on Disney+ December 23, 2025

on Disney+ December 23, 2025 Episode 6 premieres on Disney+ December 23, 2025

Watch the new The End of an Era trailer! In the new The End of an Era trailer, Taylor Swift gives us a brand new look at the Eras Tour — from her costume quick changes to bringing Sabrina Carpenter onstage to riding around in the iconic cleaning cart! And Travis, of course.

What is the end of an era Taylor Swift? Disney+ On Monday, October 13, 2025 Taylor Swift announced on Good Morning America that she's releasing a six-episode documentary series called The End of an Era. Then, she shared a first teaser in an Instagram post with her fans. "It was the End of an Era and we knew it. We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives," she wrote. "So we allowed filmmakers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down. And to film the final show in its entirety."

What is The Eras Tour | The Final Show? Disney+ The Eras Tour | The Final Show features The Tortured Poets Department set from Taylor's last tour performance in Vancouver, giving at-home fans the chance to watch the additional segment of the show.

When does The Eras Tour | The Final Show come out? Disney+ The Eras Tour | The Final Show also comes out on December 12, 2025.

Is there a trailer for Taylor Swift's 'The End of an Era' documentary yet? Yes — the dual trailer for The End of an Era and The Eras Tour: The Final Show dropped on October 13, 2025. The highly-anticipated trailer opens with Taylor narrating, "People like to talk to phenomenons — almost as if it was pieces falling into place, as if it just happened. The Eras Tour wasn't when all the pieces fell into place. This tour was just when every single one of us had done so much work, pushing inch-by-inch to where we all clicked together."

Disney+ As the trailer continues, you see behind-the-scenes clips of Taylor in rehearsals, Taylor with her mom, Taylor with guest performers (Sabrina Carpenter, Gracie Abrams, Ed Sheeran), Taylor with Travis (eeeee!), and so much more. "We have broken every single record you can break for this tour," Taylor says. "The only thing left is to close the book."

Disney+ Then, perfectly aligned with how Taylor's described much of her inspiration for The Life of a Showgirl, the trailer closes with Taylor drawing a bath and taking off her makeup — with her cat Olivia Benson, of course! "I'm not gonna be able to get to sleep because I can't, like, come down," she says. "So I watch tons of TV, I have room service in bed, I sign a box of 2000 CDs, and then I'm tired. And then I do the whole thing again!" Yeah, I can't WAIT to watch this!

Is Taylor Swift ending the Eras Tour forever? Capital One/Taylor Swift/Instagram Yes, the final show of the Eras Tour happened on December 8, 2024.

