The Latest News On Camila Mendes' Boyfriend Rudy Mancuso
When I heard that Camila Mendes and her boyfriend Rudy Mancuso met on the set of their new rom-com Música, I couldn't believe it! The best days of a relationship can already feel like a rom-com, but meeting your S.O. on the set of a literal movie feels like a dream. Ahead of the spring movie's drop on Prime Video, here's everything you need to know about Camila Mendes' boyfriend, as well as the cutest moments from the couple.
Camila Mendes And Rudy Mancuso's Relationship Timeline
Spring 2022 — Camila Mendes And Rudy Mancuso Meet On The Set Of Música
Camila Mendes and her boyfriend met while filming Rudy's semi-autobiographical 2024 movie Música. Rudy plays a fictionalized version of himself, and the story follows him as he moves through life with synesthesia, and as he feels torn between settling down and pursuing his art. Camila stars as Isabella, who opens up Rudy's worldview in a whole new way.
The movie is artistic and colorful and musical in a way that I have never seen before, and I can't stop thinking about it. Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso also told me during our interview that this scene pictured above in the park was the very first scene they shot together. They're so comfortable around each other that I never would have guessed!
July 10, 2023 — Camila Mendes And Rudy Mancuso Celebrate One Year
During the summer of 2023, we got the cutest new pic of Camila Mendes' boyfriend with the actress. "always in our own little world," Camila says on Instagram. "te amo so much. one year down, and many more to go."
February 14, 2024 — Cami Mendes Calls Rudy Mancuso Her Valentine
Camila Mendes celebrated Valentine's Day, and Rudy Mancuso, with a super sweet Instagram post. "my valentine 🌹 as soon as he wrapped música, he flew all the way to the UK to support me while filming upgraded," she says in the post. "edited all of música remotely from our little hotel room in leeds. visited me on set almost every day just to give me a kiss and watch me do my thing. i love you @rudymancuso thanks for showing up in the most meaningful ways. lucky to be your valentine 💌"
March 2024 — Camila Mendes And Rudy Mancuso's Música Premieres At SXSW
Rudy and Cami attended the premiere of their rom-com at the 2024 SXSW film festival, and it was an evening worth remembering! "Thank you all who came to support my film MÚSICA at @sxsw. It was a dream," Camila Mendes' boyfriend Rudy Mancuso says on Instagram. "I truly can’t wait to share it with the world."
"thank you to everyone who came out to support MÚSICA yesterday," Camila says on her own Instagram post. "watching our film in a theater full of family, friends and movie lovers was an experience i’ll never forget."
Who is Camila Mendes' boyfriend Rudy Mancuso?
Rudy Mancuso is an actor, director, and YouTuber. In addition to Música, he's best known for his YouTube channel Awkward Puppets (and the main puppet Diego has a role in the movie!). You can also see him in Rim of the World and The Flash.
