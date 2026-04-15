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Celebrate the sequel with these sips.

9 Chic Cocktails Inspired By 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Cocktail Recipes
IMDb
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserApr 15, 2026
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

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With The Devil Wears Prada 2 on the way, it’s time to trade your typical weekend drink for something more spirited. Whether you’re aiming for a chic sip or a glass that screams ‘cerulean blue,’ these fashion-inspired cocktails are the perfect way to gear up for the sequel’s theatrical release on May 1.

Grab a glass, gird your loins, and get ready to shake things up with these fashion-inspired cocktails for The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Groundbreaking Spring Spritz

Grey Goose Vodka

Groundbreaking Spring Spritz

Florals for spring just became genuinely groundbreaking with this delicious spritz. Here's how to make it:

  1. Add 1 ½ ounces Grey Goose Vodka, 1 ounce St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur, and ⅓ ounces lemon juice to a wine glass with ice.
  2. Top it with 1 ½ ounces soda water and ½ ounce Brut Rosé.
  3. Garnish with edible flowers.

(via Grey Goose Vodka)

Sparkling Fig Cocktail

Barley & Sage

Sparkling Fig Cocktail

This fig-forward cocktail is worthy of all the runway camera flashes and front page coverage since it's so picturesque. The best part is it's super easy to make, so you can easily shake several up to share with your crew. All you need is fresh figs, sugar, vodka, and your choice of champagne. (via Barley & Sage)

The Devil's Roast

Grey Goose Vodka

The Devil's Roast

Directly inspired by Miranda Priestly’s signature coffee order, this take on the classic espresso martini is elevated even more with a pinch of salt and golden espresso beans for the garnish. Here's how to make it:

  1. Add 1 ½ ounces Grey Goose Vodka, 1 shot of espresso, ¾ ounces coffee liqueur, and a pinch of salt to a shaker.
  2. Shake and strain into a martini glass.
  3. Garnish with three espresso beans. (Coat them using gold edible glitter for a shiny, Instagram-worthy effect.)

(via Grey Goose Vodka)

The Scarlet Step

Grey Goose Vodka

The Scarlet Step

This stunning cocktail will have you strutting straight into the sequel with confidence. Here's how to make it:

  1. Stir 2 ounces Grey Goose Vodka, 1 ounce Martini & Rossi bitters, 1 ounce Martini & Rossi Riserva Speciale Ambrato, ½ ounces simple syrup, and 2 dashes Angostura bitters in a shaker.
  2. Pour into a glass and garnish with a cherry and orange twist.

(via Grey Goose Vodka)

That's All Martini

Grey Goose Vodka

That's All Martini

This martini keeps things short and (not-so) sweet, much like Priestly’s attitude. Here's how to make it:

  1. Add 2 ½ ounces Grey Goose Vodka and ½ ounces vermouth to a cocktail shaker filled with ice.
  2. Stir and strain into a chilled martini glass.
  3. Garnish with a lemon twist.
The Cerulean Goose

Grey Goose Vodka

The Cerulean Goose

Real fans know it's not blue—it's cerulean. Master the hue with this fun sip! Here's how to make it:

  1. Shake 1 ½ ounces Grey Goose Vodka, ½ ounce lemon juice, ¾ ounce grapefruit juice, 1 ounce honey water (one part honey, one part water), 1 bar spoon of St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur, ½ an egg white, and 1 ½ ounces soda water over ice.
  2. Decorate a rocks glass with blue edible paint and fill with ice.
  3. Strain the drink into the glass.
  4. Garnish with a lemon twist.
Pineapple Margarita Sparklers

Half Baked Harvest

Pineapple Margarita Sparklers

The devil wears... pineapple! These punchy, sparkling margs are perfect for setting the mood ahead of the sequel. (via Half Baked Harvest)

Cucumber Gin Cocktail

Crowded Kitchen

Cucumber Gin Cocktail

Another floral-drenched cocktail that'll be groundbreaking for your watch party is this cucumber-gin drink. Its electric color is simply beautiful. (via Crowded Kitchen)

Blue Matcha Cream Soda Mocktail

Chef Bai

Blue Matcha Cream Soda Mocktail

This not-blue (cerulean!)mocktail is made with soy milk, maple syrup, blue matcha powder, butterfly pea powder, soda water, and cinnamon for a super unique beverage. It's a great option to keep in your back pocket for those who don't want the added alcohol. (via Chef Bai)

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