Meet The Brand New 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Cast — Including Your Favorite 'Bridgerton' Star!

Think of the most quotable movies you know, and there's a good chance The Devil Wears Prada makes the list. Meryl Streep's Miranda Priestly is just that iconic. The Academy Award-winning actress perfected the movie's balance of biting edge, style, and hidden vulnerability to create a character that is one in a million — and it looks like we could see even more of her thanks to a new The Devil Wears Prada sequel in the works!



News of the sequel first broke in July 2024, right after Emily Blunt actually said the cast would be "good" without a sequel and simply cherishing the first movie. Well it looks like we need to head back into our closets for all the cerulean belts and Chanel boots we can find.

Here's everything you need to know about The Devil Wears Prada 2!

When can I watch The Devil Wears Prada 2? 20th Century Fox The Devil Wears Prada 2 is coming to theaters May 1, 2026. The movie is officially in production as of June 30, 2025.

What's The Devil Wears Prada 2 about? 20th Century Fox According to Variety, the second film could see Miranda Priestly have to figure out the new age of digital media (and the decline of print prestige) while Emily, who's now an exec at a luxury group, is armed with advertising money Miranda needs. Oo this is juicy!!

Who's in the The Devil Wears Prada 2 cast? Getty Images for Netflix Emily Blunt, Anne Hathaway, and Meryl Streep are officially returning! Emily recently teased her return during the American Institute for Stuttering Gala on September 16. “It’s cool,” she tells People. “I just wanna get some good eye makeup going again,” she continues, before joking that maybe her character Emily will come down with another stomach flu. “I’m hoping for that.” “If [a sequel] happens, I would be so happy, but I cannot give you any information," Stanley Tucci told Variety. "Otherwise, I’ll go to the actor’s prison or something. [The original] was one of the best experiences ever." The Devil Wears Prada 2 cast includes: Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly

as Miranda Priestly Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs

as Andy Sachs Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton

as Emily Charlton Stanley Tucci as Nigel Kipling

as Nigel Kipling Tracie Thoms as Lily

Tibor Feldman as Irv Ravitz

Simone Ashley

Lucy Liu

Pauline Chalamet

B.J. Novak

Justin Theroux

Kenneth Branagh

Helen J. Shen

Conrad Ricamora

Caleb Heron

Is Adrian Grenier returning for The Devil Wears Prada 2? 20th Century Fox No, according to The Hollywood Reporter Adrien Grenier won't return for The Devil Wears Prada 2. I think we can all breathe a sigh of relief that we won't have to deal with Nate anymore — sorry, Adrien!

Is there a part 2 of The Devil Wears Prada? 20th Century Fox Yes, we're finally getting a The Devil Wears Prada sequel — even though Anne Hathaway originally didn't "know if there can be [a sequel]” with the digital age we live in, and Emily Blunt told Josh Horowitz “sometimes things should be cherished and preserved in this bubble and it’s okay.” The original movie came out in 2006, and fans have hoped for another installment ever since Andy ditched Miranda in Paris. The OG movie's screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna is reportedly back for round 2, as is director David Frankel and producer Wendy Finerman, according to Deadline.

What book is the sequel to The Devil Wears Prada? Amazon The second The Devil Wears Prada book is called Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns — and there's a good chance this will become the second The Devil Wears Prada movie! The book follows Andy, who's finally at the top of her game. She's a successful magazine editor, she's engaged, and her relationship with Emily is better than ever. But when Miranda Priestly makes a grand return, she flips Andy's life upside down...again.

Is there a Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer? 20th Century Fox We don't have a trailer yet, but stay tuned!

Stay tuned for more news on The Devil Wears Prada sequel

