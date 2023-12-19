IKEA's New Nytillverkad Collection Drop Is A Retro Color Explosion
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.
IKEA is well-known for its minimal, affordable Scandinavian-inspired design. It introduced us to the POÄNG armchair and the Kallax Shelf Unit, and plenty of other clean, white, and birch-filled furniture. And while those practical pieces have served us well through the neutral-heavy design years (and college days to boot), 2024 is bringing on a bolder, retro-inspired IKEA that we adore. This colorful relaunch of timeless designs, AKA the third drop in its vintage-inspired Nytillverkad collection, takes us back to the playful mid-century designs of the 1960s and early '70s, and we couldn't be happier. Take a sneak peek of the new collection below, available in stores January 2024!
Optimism reigns in this new collection of comfortable seating, soft high pile rugs, candle holders, vases, pillows, and more!
We can't wait to get our hands on this cushy yellow lounge chair with metal legs, perfect for reading by the window. The whole collection was inspired by youth culture, pop music and political protests that shaped our world.
The iconic items hail from trendsetting IKEA designers Karin Mobring, the first female designer at IKEA, and Gillis Lundgren, who designed the original version of these DYVLINGE swivel armchairs.
Vases, rugs, and side tables reimagined in new colors and materials round out the collection.
Shop These Nytillverkad Items Now
The LÖVBACKEN Table, originally launched in 1956, gets a makeover of its leaf design in three bold new colors.
The TUVKORNELL Candle Holder is straight out of the 80s and their future is bright.
Fifty years after it first launched, this DOMSTEN Stool has a new name and new standout colors.
This iconic KULTURSKOG Plant Stand, available in light green and classic black, is great for more than just plants. Add picture frames, books and candles.
Sign up for our weekend scroll for more can't-miss home decor drops!
Header image via IKEA
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.