IKEA’s First-Ever Workout Collection Is Coming January 2024
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Whether you bought this year’s viral walking pad or are looking for entirely new ways to work out, IKEA’s new workout collection will fill out your routine in the most stylish way. DAJLIEN, the fitness-focused drop, launches in January 2024 and is all about makingexercise more accessible, and furthermore, at-home exercise more streamlined.
“Not everyone feels safe or comfortable going to a gym and at home we often deal with small space and time constraints. DAJLIEN was born from the desire to find smart solutions that address these limitations and help people create a convenient and motivating place for exercise", says Sarah Fager, Designer at IKEA of Sweden. “We wanted to create smart, beautiful products to inspire and redefine training as a fun, easy and natural everyday activity.”
Many of the products in the new collection are part training equipment, part storage, making them an easy, inconspicuous fit into your home spaces, even if they’re small. Not everything included in the new IKEA workout collection is for working out, though – there are plenty of choices for cooling down and relieving stress, which is a major part of each and every one of our well being!
If you’re ready to focus more on creating healthy habits at home, get ready to throw on your best sports braandleggings, and shop the DAJLIEN collection in January. Here’s a sneak peek of what will be available!
The New IKEA Workout Collection At A Glance
The new IKEA workout collection includes everything from steps, mats, dumbbells, and bands for working out. When you finish your run, yoga routine, or cardio sesh, then IKEA also has accessories for cooling down, such as stretch bands, towels, and gym bags. The entire collection leans heavily into serene shades of green, and energizing bright yellows.
This bench-desk hybrid piece of IKEA furniture can store your workout gear for at-home exercise. When you're not using it to sweat it out, this piece can double as a small coffee table or entryway bench.
These light pink stretching bands are adorable and practical. They adjust to different lengths so that you can personalize your warm-up and cool-down!
Get that jammin'workout playlist going using this wireless speaker in the IKEA workout collection! Our mix of high-energy sounds will motivate you to do your best every single day.
You're going to feel like a total boss carrying this gym bag around. The mesh material makes this pick super breathable, and the wide straps allow easy transport to and from the park, the gym, and your home.
You can totally still get your run on with the IKEA workout collection – this simple belt bag (fit for keys, cards, etc.) is proof.
The best thing about these yellow slides is that they can be worn for active days and lazy ones, too. Obsessed with that.
IKEA really made it easy to centralize all your at-home workout gear with this chic rolling cart. Place everything you need to succeed in here, from mats to bags, and water bottles to pre-workout snacks.
A basic yoga mat is crucial for at-home fitness. This deep green one will support an array of movements and catch all that sweat you're burning off.
We can tell these circular dumbbells are already one of our favorite products. The sleek design can really double as decor if you choose to put them on display.
The IKEA workout collection will include these oval-shaped workout mats that come in a few different soothing greens. The wider design makes more room for your at-home stretches and yoga routines.
