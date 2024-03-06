IKEA’s New Collection For Spring Is Their Most Colorful Yet — And We're Obsessed!
Leave it to IKEA to surprise us with a joyful collection filled with color, character, and so much inspiration. The new TESAMMANS collection, available in stores and online April 1, had us swooning at first sight. The collab with Dutch design duo Raw Color makes perfect sense for a Scandi brand focused on affordable, functional, and playful design. From carafes to pillows to rugs, lamps, rolling carts, blankets, and mugs, you'll find everyday basics that are anything but boring in this color-soaked collection.
IKEA is also tackling the office space with its new MITTZON collection, available this July. As hybrid, remote, and business at home takes shape, IKEA is looking to bring nature-inspired elements, ergonomics, and acoustic screens to your work space — with a touch of Nordic style. Have a home business? This collection is for you.
Give your home a refresh with colorful spring swaps and a home office refresh from IKEA. Check out both collections below!
These stacked pendants add character and personality to your space, from living to dining. Different color tones reflect light differently, making each one a unique art piece. Add colorful carafes, glasses, and napkins, and a sweet tablecloth to embrace spring!
This side table, made of corrugated steel sheet, is also a storage unit designed to stow away toys, books, blankets and more!
Bright, saturated shades mixed with more muted tones bring this collection to life. These cushion covers and sheets make an impact wherever you decide to toss them.
This throw is the perfect seasonal swap with so many colors to add a pop of happy to your space.
Storage should be practical, but not necessarily boring. This portable storage unit adds a splash of fun color to your bedroom or office.
Look for the charming and colorful TESAMMANS collection this April!
Need a new desk chair? IKEA's MITTZON collection brings the comfort of home to your home office with a dose a creative color. This office system is fully ergonomic.
Get organized for your office or anywhere in your home with wall shelves that clear clutter from your desk and floors.
These metal shelves come in handy in the kitchen, the office, the garage, wherever you need a lot of vertical storage.
Create a meeting space at home that feels like a modern upgrade that's still affordable.
For quick email checks and daily organization, try this comfortable chair, portable desk, and brightly colored rug for an elegant office moment at home.
Look for the MITTZON collection this summer!
Header image via IKEA
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.