IKEA Fans! You Can Officially Earn Points Through Family Rewards Program

Heads up, IKEA lovers! Your go-to for cool and affordable home finds is rolling out a fresh way to reward your love for all things decor! And in today's economy, where every dollar counts, the news couldn't come at a better time. Here's what to know about the exciting IKEA rewards you can reap!

Does IKEA have a reward system? IKEA As of May 14, IKEA U.S. has announced a new rewards program for IKEA Family members, which offers you the chance to earn points not just at checkout, but throughout your whole shopping journey. IKEA Family is a free loyalty program that was first launched in 2011 in the United States, and since then, it has amassed over 24 million members across the country. By joining the program, customers gain instant access to exclusive offers and benefits, like discounts on select products, lower delivery fees, complimentary in-store coffee or tea, and free workshops and events at the store.

How do you use rewards on IKEA? IKEA Now, though, the perks have only increased. The latest Rewards from IKEA Family members program will allow you to accumulate points during a number of interactions that don't just include swiping your card at the checkout counter. For instance, in addition to earning 1 point per $1 spent in-store or online, members will also receive 10 points by sharing a gift registry and 25 points after logging into an account online or on the IKEA app, creating and saving a wish list, or using and saving a "Drawing in a Kitchen Planning Tool." Plus, members will earn 50 points for signing up for an IKEA family profile or creating their first gift registry. As you accumulate points, they can be redeemed for a variety of rewards. Starting at 65 points, you'll be able to get free food at the IKEA Restaurant and Bistro. Then, 175 points qualify you to receive $5 off a product purchase, and 350 points or more will give you $10 off delivery.

IKEA "Our IKEA Family members represent some of our most engaged customers nationwide, and we wanted to provide enhanced value to them in every interaction they make with our brand," stated Nicole King, a Customer Engagement & Loyalty Manager at IKEA U.S. "This is an exciting next step in our journey to create benefits for our most loyal customers, on top of all the perks they already know and love. From special discounts to surprise offers and personalized rewards, this new offering is our way of saying thank you for being part of IKEA Family." To celebrate the latest benefit, IKEA is even running a "Spend and Earn" promotion for a limited time. From May 7 to May 26, members will earn $10 for every $100 they spend at the retailer. Afterward, they'll receive a voucher for their earnings and can redeem it between June 3 and August 31. So, don't wait to reap the rewards of your shopping sprees! All you have to do is sign up for IKEA Family for free and start enjoying the benefits.f

