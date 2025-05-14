Listen To Our New Podcast: Yap City!

Brit + Co Logo

Your next IKEA haul just got even better!

IKEA Fans! You Can Officially Earn Points Through Family Rewards Program

IKEA Rewards Program
Adam Kolmacka
Bre Avery
By Bre AveryMay 14, 2025
Bre Avery
Contributing Writer
Bre is a New York based content creator who's passionate about topics related to women and their lifestyles, including advice, gardening, fashion, home, weddings, pets, and beauty. Bre's spent the last eight years running ChipChick.com and used to be a fashion designer before switching gears. In her downtime, you can find her hanging out with her three Chihuahuas!
See Full Bio

Heads up, IKEA lovers! Your go-to for cool and affordable home finds is rolling out a fresh way to reward your love for all things decor! And in today's economy, where every dollar counts, the news couldn't come at a better time. Here's what to know about the exciting IKEA rewards you can reap!

Scroll to find out about IKEA's rewards program in the U.S.

Does IKEA have a reward system?

woman shopping at IKEA

IKEA

As of May 14, IKEA U.S. has announced a new rewards program for IKEA Family members, which offers you the chance to earn points not just at checkout, but throughout your whole shopping journey.

IKEA Family is a free loyalty program that was first launched in 2011 in the United States, and since then, it has amassed over 24 million members across the country. By joining the program, customers gain instant access to exclusive offers and benefits, like discounts on select products, lower delivery fees, complimentary in-store coffee or tea, and free workshops and events at the store.

How do you use rewards on IKEA?

woman drinking coffee at ikea

IKEA

Now, though, the perks have only increased. The latest Rewards from IKEA Family members program will allow you to accumulate points during a number of interactions that don't just include swiping your card at the checkout counter.

For instance, in addition to earning 1 point per $1 spent in-store or online, members will also receive 10 points by sharing a gift registry and 25 points after logging into an account online or on the IKEA app, creating and saving a wish list, or using and saving a "Drawing in a Kitchen Planning Tool." Plus, members will earn 50 points for signing up for an IKEA family profile or creating their first gift registry.

As you accumulate points, they can be redeemed for a variety of rewards. Starting at 65 points, you'll be able to get free food at the IKEA Restaurant and Bistro. Then, 175 points qualify you to receive $5 off a product purchase, and 350 points or more will give you $10 off delivery.

man and woman loading their car with ikea finds

IKEA

"Our IKEA Family members represent some of our most engaged customers nationwide, and we wanted to provide enhanced value to them in every interaction they make with our brand," stated Nicole King, a Customer Engagement & Loyalty Manager at IKEA U.S.

"This is an exciting next step in our journey to create benefits for our most loyal customers, on top of all the perks they already know and love. From special discounts to surprise offers and personalized rewards, this new offering is our way of saying thank you for being part of IKEA Family."

To celebrate the latest benefit, IKEA is even running a "Spend and Earn" promotion for a limited time. From May 7 to May 26, members will earn $10 for every $100 they spend at the retailer. Afterward, they'll receive a voucher for their earnings and can redeem it between June 3 and August 31.

So, don't wait to reap the rewards of your shopping sprees! All you have to do is sign up for IKEA Family for free and start enjoying the benefits.f

Looking for more home decor & shopping news? Sign up for our newsletter!

ikea hacksdiscountsshoppinghomehome decorikea

The Latest

Percy Jackson Season 2
Entertainment

See The Brand New 'Percy Jackson' Season 2 Poster!

sullivans crossing season premiere exclusive clip
Entertainment

See Our Exclusive 'Sullivan's Crossing' Clip Before Tonight's Season Premiere!

Elle prime video show legally blonde prequel
Entertainment

We Finally Know When Reese Witherspoon’s ‘Legally Blonde’ Prequel Show Is Coming!

​Old Navy Disney Americana Collaboration
Style Trends & Inspo

Old Navy Just Dropped A Disney Collab For The Whole Family – Starting At $9!

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

Yap City

Yap City

Want the inside scoop on what’s really trending? Join insider hosts Chloe Williams and Kayla Walden each week as they dissect their latest TV & movie obsessions, must-read books, and OMG moments you won’t believe. Visit