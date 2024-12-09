IKEA'S Color Of The Year Is Electric Blue — 12 Ways To Use This "Happy" Hue
I've always loved a pop of blue, red, or yellow in an otherwise neutral space. And while I admire anyone who can masterfully combine all three, blue has always been my clear favorite. Now, IKEA has officially crowned 'Electric Blue' as their 2025 Color of the Year. Inspired by the seas and skies, Electric Blue is a hue that IKEA describes as “contemplative and calm, yet versatile enough for modern and traditional spaces.”
Whether you’re looking to refresh a bedroom, energize a living room, or add a cool pop to your kitchen, this happy, bold shade delivers in the form of wall art, plush throws, or statement-making furniture. The best part? It plays well with others. Pair it with sunny yellows, vibrant oranges, soft lavenders, or even a daring hot pink. Will you be embracing this blue wave in 2025? From rugs and pillows to accessories and more, here are our top picks to embrace the new year with a splash of blue.
Wayfair
Iryanna Upholstered Armchair
This playful elephant trunk design calls for a color that doesn't take itself too seriously, creating a look that's minimalist and modern yet anything but boring.
IKEA
IKEA KLIPPOXEL Throw
This yarn-dyed throw feels just like mohair and it's made from recycled materials. It's a great way to commit to this bright color while on a budget.
West Elm
WE Checkered Shag Washable Rug
This 100% wool rug is actually washable and adds a bit of play and pop of blue to any space.
IKEA
IKEA KYRRE Stool
These stacking stools are so versatile and can be added to the corner of any room for extra seating or tables.
Urban Outfitters
UO Lola Nightstand
This cylindrical side table is perfect for holding your best reads, phone, other bedside essentials.
Amazon
Knot Pillow
Go blue on this iconic pillow for a whimsical and cozy addition to any room.
IKEA
IKEA SLATTUM Upholstered Bed Frame
This affordable bed frame will brighten up your bedroom and day.
Amazon
AllBlue Modern Eclectic Wall Art, Set of 12
For just $10, you can channel your own Blue Period with this striking and eclectic gallery wall.
Etsy
Twist Candles By Lex Pott
Designer Lex Pott combined both base and candle so you don't need a candle holder. Brilliant idea and color!
IKEA
IKEA KRYLBO Chair
Pull up a chair in Electric Blue with this upholstered piece that works in dining rooms, kitchens, and offices.
All Modern
Gemmell Hand Tufted Wool Rug
This 100% hand-tufted New Zealand wool rug makes a bold statement with simple geometric shapes.
IKEA
IKEA PRUNKHALLON Mirror
This wavy mirror in Electric Blue pairs perfectly with the IKEA BLÅSVERK Table Lamp in the same color.
