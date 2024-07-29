20 Must-Haves I Always Shop For (& Avoid) At IKEA As A Home Editor
As an admirer of clean Scandi design, I love to mix IKEA items with more treasured pieces to make my home look more authentically me. My aesthetic is minimal, but also warm and colorful and happy and inviting. I'm a firm believer a home can be all of these things, and they are hallmarks of modern Scandinavian design, seen especially as you stroll the floors of IKEA.
From hooks to storage to furniture to food – the designers at IKEA think of everything. Literally, everything. And their price points are pretty remarkable too. On my last trip, I started to feel like I may be evolving out of the IKEA furniture phase that lasted through my 20s and 30s, but there are still some tried-and-true products that I will always shop for, and that still exist in my home. Here are my IKEA favorites, plus a few items I avoid for reasons I'll share below. Happy decorating!
IKEA
RIBBA Frame
IKEA is a steal for frames compared to other frame or custom frame shops. I have been using the Ribba frame for years for large-scale prints, gallery walls, and photo-sized frames. Mix them with vintage frames and trinkets like above to add character and a little soul to your space.
IKEA
FLÅDIS Basket
I use these seagrass baskets everywhere to store and hide unsightly things like laundry supplies, my daughter's toys, and even to cover planters. They're collapsible and under $10!
IKEA
TORNVIKEN Kitchen Island
I was searching for a kitchen island forever until I came upon this oak one and I love it! I get compliments on it all the time from guests who are surprised it's from IKEA. There's roomy storage on the shelves on one side and legroom on the other side for bar stools. I chose Serena & Lily barstools to give the look an upgrade.
IKEA
BLANDA MATT Bamboo Serving Bowl
This bamboo bowl and serving set is perfect for serving big salads while entertaining.
IKEA
HILDEGUN Dish towel
I grab a few of these every time I visit IKEA. They have a French country vibe and work as dish towels or dinner napkins. The 79 cents is kind of an insane price too.
IKEA
ULLERSLEV Sheepskin
This real sheepskin is the soft texture every cozy home needs. I have one draped over my daughter's desk chair, but they also look great on a dining bench or in a reading nook.
IKEA
BERGPALM Duvet Cover and Pillowcases
These striped duvet cover sets are a great cotton canvas for guest, kid, and master beds. I love that they come with two shams, and I'll top them with a printed quilt from Coyuchi or patterned pillows from Coterie Brooklyn to elevate the look.
IKEA
FJÄLLARNIKA Duvet Insert
IKEA is also great for duvet inserts. I say go with a mid- to higher-range here for one that has some weight and comfort.
IKEA
IVRIG Glass
Stemless wine glasses, which is what I use these for, are also ideal for water and juice!
IKEA
STOCKHOLM Mirror
Mirrors can be so expensive! Why?! I use this walnut veneer mirror in my bedroom, just above a walnut dresser. Love the 24-inch size.
IKEA
JÄMLIK Scented Tealight
I bring a few of these out for dinner parties. The sweet vanilla scent isn't overpowering and the candles give just enough light to make it feel like a cozy and intimate occasion.
IKEA
LAGKAPTEN Tabletop
I've been using this tabletop for more than 10 years! It started as a sewing table with MITTBACK trestle legs and now works as my WFH desk, holding my printer on one of the trestle legs. My daughter has an IKEA desk too that we swapped with HILVER bamboo cone-shaped legs for a modern look.
IKEA
LACK Wall Shelf
I've used these floating shelves for forever too. For kitchen shelves in my junior one bedroom in San Francisco a decade ago and now in my daughter's playroom to hold all of her Legos.;)
IKEA
MÅLERÅS Picture Ledge
I use these picture ledges in the kitchen to hold my IKEA wine glasses, a beautiful paddle cutting board from Crate & Barrel, and a small plant.
IKEA
ÄNDLIG 3-piece knife set
These IKEA knives, also a long-term purchase, stay sharp, are comfortable to use, and are great for everyday use!
IKEA
BUMERANG Hanger
Finally, these IKEA hangers are affordable and look great to streamline your closet decor. No wire hangers here!
IKEA Items I Avoid
IKEA
I tend to avoid the more popular items from IKEA, such as the best-selling POÄNG Armchair. If you have one, no judgement! It's a great chair. I have a kid's one in my daughter's playroom that we inherited. But I've slowly invested in more quality pieces that feel unique and bring my joy when I walk into my main spaces.
Here are a few items I avoid:
IKEA has a lot of great mattresses, but a $100 mattress doesn't quite feel like a hundred bucks. I purchased the ÅSVANG Foam Mattress for my daughter's IKEA bunk bed, and maybe because of the slats below, it is SO uncomfortable. We use it to hold her stuffies for now and plan to add an extra foam cushion above.
I've never liked IKEA's fleece-like throw blankets made of recycled polyester. They just don't have a lot of substance and the material doesn't feel as good quality as I'd like it too.
Finally, a $10 floor lamp is going to look like a $10 floor lamp (home snob, here, sorry!). The BARLAST Floor lamp or similar is a no-go in my decor book.
