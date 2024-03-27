IKEA's Pet Collection Is The Perfect Excuse To Spoil Your Fur Baby
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
All pet parents know how hard it is to not spoil their fur babies, and IKEA just made that feeling even harder with their new pet collection! The UTSÅDD IKEA pet collection, launching on April 1, encapsulates 29 products that are specifically crafted to fit right into your pet's life, honoring what they do best (eating, snoozing, playing) – but the pieces also make your life way easier as a pet parent with thoughtful, minimalistic design.
The new IKEA pet collection includes your traditional pet beds and food bowls, but it also has some exciting pieces: pet furniture like cat tents and chew toys! Dive into the full IKEA pet collection below.
This discreet scratch board can sit flush against your couch (where your kitty's already scratching) to extend the life of its fabric and keep your cat entertained all the while! The practicality is truly unmatched.
The IKEA pet collection features a range of pet beds in different sizes, colors, and textures. This fluffy one is big enough for multiple pups Awwww!
Okay, this cat tent might just be the cutest piece of pet furniture we've ever seen! If your feline likes to hide, this tiny lil' structure will warm their antisocial heart.
You can place this striped blanket anywhere your pet likes to chill – from the bed to the couch and even the car, it'll create a nice barrier to catch those pesky shedded hairs.
We want to curl up inside this cute cat hutch, too, TBH! The rattan design is complementary to ay interior design style, looking as stylish as can be. Your cat will feel like utter royalty with this elevated bed.
This cube fits right into existing IKEA shelving units, but boasts an open hole that your cat can climb into. They'll be able to keep watch all day long! The IKEA pet collection has many more amazing pieces like this that seamlessly fit into your space.
This dog toy features indented grooves that you can sneak some of their favorite treats into! Playtime just became so much more rewarding. Yum!
This grippy spill mat is the perfect companion to your pet's food and water bowls! The striped design from the IKEA pet collection remains stylish while serving a practical purpose.
Images via IKEA.
