IKEA Just Dropped Its Dreamiest Winter Collection Yet

IKEA is bringing the cozy vibes just in time for fall, and this time, it’s with four (four!) exciting new collections. From the bold, playful Gustaf Westman collab (think candy-colored shapes and quirky holiday flair) to AURTIENDE, a nostalgic 40th-anniversary merch drop celebrating IKEA’s U.S. legacy, there’s something for every design mood. Little ones will love the savannah-inspired SANDLÖPARE collection, created with Swedish wildlife conservation center's Norden’s Ark. And for fans of Nordic charm, IKEA’s upcoming release features natural-material pieces that feel instantly like home.

Gustaf Westman IKEA STRÅLA LED Table Lamp Not into the whole red-and-green holiday vibe? IKEA’s VINTERFINT and STRÅLA collections by Gustaf Westman prove festive style doesn’t have to mean predictable. With bold shapes, wavy lines, and punchy colors, these playful pieces turn every get-together (and tablescape) into a design-forward celebration that is the opposite of stuffy.

IKEA VINTERFINT Meatball Plate IKEA meatballs never disappoint, and this season, you can serve them up on this creative tray for a fun twist before the big meal.

IKEA STRÅLA LED Candelabra It’s the season of light! Brighten up your space with this colorful LED candelabra — a festive twist on classic holiday glow.

IKEA VINTERFINT Cup and Saucer Forget red and green — this season’s color combos are way more fun. Try pink and green, pink and blue, or even blue and green! These cheerful cups and saucers (part of a full dinnerware collection) are the cutest way to serve your coffee, tea, or cocoa.

IKEA VINTERFINT Candlestick With their bold colors and curvy, flared legs, designer Gustaf Westman’s signature chubby candlesticks bring instant joy to the table. Pair them with other pieces from his collection for a playful, modern twist on holiday decor.

Next Up: Nordic + Natural IKEA BRUGDHAJ Jar with Lid In its next product drop, IKEA is serving up Scandi tradition — think natural materials, Nordic-inspired designs, and cozy pieces that make any space feel like home. The BRUGDHAJ series offers decorative (and totally practical) food storage that looks just as good on your countertop as it does on your dining table. Made in rustic stoneware with a beautiful glazed finish, it pairs perfectly with the GLADELIG collection for that effortlessly put-together vibe.

IKEA NARRKOLV Pendant Lamp This rattan lamp nails that cozy-meets-cool vibe with its natural texture and subtle metal accents. Hang it over your dining table for warm, functional lighting — and get ready for the dreamy shadows it casts through its woven shade.

IKEA BRUDKRUSBÄR Comforter Set The BRUDKRUSBÄR comforter is giving cozy cottagecore vibes with its swirly, vibrant florals set against a dramatic black base. Made from soft brushed cotton, it’s as comfy as it is eye-catching — perfect for adding a touch of tradition (and warmth) to your bedtime routine.

IKEA SANDJORD Basket IKEA always delivers when it comes to stylish storage, and these nesting baskets are no exception, perfect for everything from blankets and towels to laundry essentials, books, and toys.

SANDLÖPARE IKEA SANDLÖPARE Towel with Hood The savannah-inspired kids collection in partnership with the Swedish wildlife conservation centre Norden’s Ark is not only so cute, but also gives a voice to endangered animals like the cheetah.

IKEA SANDLÖPARE Comforter Set Go for a safari theme with this adorable duvet cover set. One side features a bright savannah scene with an alert cheetah, while the other shows night falling as the big cat drifts off to sleep. It’s the perfect mix of cozy and wild.

IKEA SANDLÖPARE Giraffe Plushie Kids will love snuggling up with this giant giraffe! It’s the perfect bedtime buddy.

AURTIENDE IKEA For the ultimate IKEA superfan, celebrate 40 years of IKEA in the U.S. with a limited-edition merch drop — featuring a hat, tote, umbrella, and hoodie that bring instant nostalgia vibes.

