IKEA Just Dropped Its Dreamiest Winter Collection Yet

IKEA winter 2025
IKEA
Theresa Gonzalez
By Theresa GonzalezNov 15, 2025
IKEA is bringing the cozy vibes just in time for fall, and this time, it’s with four (four!) exciting new collections. From the bold, playful Gustaf Westman collab (think candy-colored shapes and quirky holiday flair) to AURTIENDE, a nostalgic 40th-anniversary merch drop celebrating IKEA’s U.S. legacy, there’s something for every design mood. Little ones will love the savannah-inspired SANDLÖPARE collection, created with Swedish wildlife conservation center's Norden’s Ark. And for fans of Nordic charm, IKEA’s upcoming release features natural-material pieces that feel instantly like home.

Check out these new cozy winter collections from IKEA!

Gustaf Westman

Modern decor: glowing pink lamp, stacked magazines, and hanging paper lanterns on a white shelf.

IKEA

STRÅLA LED Table Lamp

Not into the whole red-and-green holiday vibe? IKEA’s VINTERFINT and STRÅLA collections by Gustaf Westman prove festive style doesn’t have to mean predictable. With bold shapes, wavy lines, and punchy colors, these playful pieces turn every get-together (and tablescape) into a design-forward celebration that is the opposite of stuffy.

Table setting with glasses, a blue tray of pastries, and lit candles.

IKEA

VINTERFINT Meatball Plate

IKEA meatballs never disappoint, and this season, you can serve them up on this creative tray for a fun twist before the big meal.

Modern red candle holder with glowing bulbs on a shelf, alongside apples and stacked magazines.

IKEA

STRÅLA LED Candelabra

It’s the season of light! Brighten up your space with this colorful LED candelabra — a festive twist on classic holiday glow.

Elegant table with pink cups, blue candle holders, and glassware on a white cloth.

IKEA

VINTERFINT Cup and Saucer

Forget red and green — this season’s color combos are way more fun. Try pink and green, pink and blue, or even blue and green! These cheerful cups and saucers (part of a full dinnerware collection) are the cutest way to serve your coffee, tea, or cocoa.

Twisted candle in a red holder on a festive dining table setup with glasses and plates.

IKEA

VINTERFINT Candlestick

With their bold colors and curvy, flared legs, designer Gustaf Westman’s signature chubby candlesticks bring instant joy to the table. Pair them with other pieces from his collection for a playful, modern twist on holiday decor.

Next Up: Nordic + Natural

Person trims mint in pot; two juice glasses and cutting board nearby.

IKEA

BRUGDHAJ Jar with Lid

In its next product drop, IKEA is serving up Scandi tradition — think natural materials, Nordic-inspired designs, and cozy pieces that make any space feel like home. The BRUGDHAJ series offers decorative (and totally practical) food storage that looks just as good on your countertop as it does on your dining table. Made in rustic stoneware with a beautiful glazed finish, it pairs perfectly with the GLADELIG collection for that effortlessly put-together vibe.

Cozy dining area with wicker pendant lamp, round table, and wooden chairs.

IKEA

NARRKOLV Pendant Lamp

This rattan lamp nails that cozy-meets-cool vibe with its natural texture and subtle metal accents. Hang it over your dining table for warm, functional lighting — and get ready for the dreamy shadows it casts through its woven shade.

Floral patterned bedding with navy background and multicolored flowers, white pillow behind.

IKEA

BRUDKRUSBÄR Comforter Set

The BRUDKRUSBÄR comforter is giving cozy cottagecore vibes with its swirly, vibrant florals set against a dramatic black base. Made from soft brushed cotton, it’s as comfy as it is eye-catching — perfect for adding a touch of tradition (and warmth) to your bedtime routine.

Woven basket with a blanket and framed picture beside a sofa.

IKEA

SANDJORD Basket

IKEA always delivers when it comes to stylish storage, and these nesting baskets are no exception, perfect for everything from blankets and towels to laundry essentials, books, and toys.

SANDLÖPARE

Child in a spotted hooded towel, holding a rubber duck, smiles playfully indoors.

IKEA

SANDLÖPARE Towel with Hood

The savannah-inspired kids collection in partnership with the Swedish wildlife conservation centre Norden’s Ark is not only so cute, but also gives a voice to endangered animals like the cheetah.

Children's bed with animal-themed bedding and a small desk with art supplies.

IKEA

SANDLÖPARE Comforter Set

Go for a safari theme with this adorable duvet cover set. One side features a bright savannah scene with an alert cheetah, while the other shows night falling as the big cat drifts off to sleep. It’s the perfect mix of cozy and wild.

Plush giraffe toy beside a table with toy vegetables in a cozy playroom.

IKEA

SANDLÖPARE Giraffe Plushie

Kids will love snuggling up with this giant giraffe! It’s the perfect bedtime buddy.

AURTIENDE

Person holding a colorful IKEA tote bag while standing on a garden path.

IKEA

For the ultimate IKEA superfan, celebrate 40 years of IKEA in the U.S. with a limited-edition merch drop — featuring a hat, tote, umbrella, and hoodie that bring instant nostalgia vibes.

