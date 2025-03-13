11 "Outdated" Home Decor Trends Making A Surprising Comeback In 2025

Trends come and go, but some home decor styles refuse to stay cooped up in the past. Whether you love a bit of nostalgia or prefer to keep things fresh, these once-forgotten design choices are making a strong return. The question is — are they outdated or iconic? The answer: Design is cyclical. Designers are always looking to the past for inspiration, reinventing old trends for a new generation. Whether you embrace them fully or pick and choose elements, incorporating a touch of nostalgia into your space might just be the unexpected refresh your home needs.

Scroll for 11 outdated home decor trends we're surprised are coming back this year!

Michael P.H. Clifford 1. Wood Paneling (But Make It Chic) If you shudder at the thought of ‘70s wood-paneled basements, don’t worry — today’s take on this trend is far more refined. Think sleek slatted wood walls, painted paneling, and natural finishes that add warmth and texture to modern spaces. Kirsten Blazek, founder of a design firm A1000XBetter, designed this office for her friend Jennifer. “She is a thrifter and nothing makes her happier than treasure hunting for vintage items,” says Kirsten. “She especially loves mid-century ceramics and both she and her husband have a special love of 1970’s inspired design.”

Wayfair 2. Tuscan Kitchens With a Twist Remember the warm, earthy tones, wrought iron details, and heavy wood accents of early 2000s tuscan kitchens? They're making a return — but in a more refined way. Instead of ornate finishes, today’s take on this trend embraces natural stone, terracotta tiles, and a softer, more Mediterranean aesthetic. These rustic pendant lights from Wayfair are a great example of that!

Gavin Cater 3. Brown Is The New Neutral Gray reigned supreme for years, but rich browns — think chocolate, caramel, and coffee hues — are reclaiming their spot as the go-to neutral. Whether it’s a moody brown wall, a cognac leather sofa, or dark wood furniture, these shades are bringing warmth and depth back into interiors. This moody bathroom designed by Amanda Leigh and Taylor Hahn of the celebrity-loved design firm House of Rolison is case in point.

Airy Kitchens 4. Checkerboard Floors This design staple of the ‘50s and ‘60s is stepping back into the spotlight. Whether it’s classic black and white marble or a softer version in muted tones, this pattern brings timeless charm with a modern edge.

Flor 5. Wall-to-Wall Carpeting I've always loved the cozy feel of wall-to-wall carpeting in bedrooms — it instantly makes the space more inviting! But to get it right, quality matters. Today’s options are far more refined, with high-end textures and durability that help prevent wear and tear. Flor carpet tiles are an especially smart choice — not only do they add warmth, but if a stain happens, you can simply swap out a single tile instead of replacing the entire carpet.

Gavin Cater 6. Grandmillennial Still Reigns Florals, chinoiserie, ruffles, pleats, and fringe return again and again as we embrace cozy, curated spaces with a timeless, classic touch.

Shade Degges 7. Bold Wallpaper (Again!) Wallpaper went from must-have to outdated and back again. Right now, bold patterns, oversized florals, and Art Deco-inspired designs are dominating walls, turning them into statement pieces rather than simple backdrops. This House of Hackney London Rose wallpaper is so gorgeous and romantic in a bathroom designed by Karan and Sapna Aggarwal of L.A. design firm Bungalowe.

Arterberry Cooke 8. Cozy Canopy Beds Ultra platform beds are falling out of favor as canopy beds, once considered old-fashioned, are making a major return. From minimalist four-poster designs to draped, romantic styles, they bring a sense of drama and coziness to bedrooms.

Ksenia Chernaya 9. Vintage-Inspired Bathrooms After years of sterile, all-white bathrooms, vintage-inspired bathrooms with a bit more soul are coming back. Clawfoot tubs, pedestal sinks, and pretty shower curtains instead of harsh glass doors are turning modern bathrooms into nostalgic escapes. The key? Mixing vintage elements with sleek, modern fixtures to keep the look intentional rather than outdated.

Cordonne Paint 10. Banquettes Are Back + Better The kitchen trend everyone’s loving right now is the banquette for their cozy “stay a while” vibe. They come in styles to suit any aesthetic, from cottage to modern, and you can find ones from West Elm, Pottery Barn, McGee & Co., Target and more in our latest banquette roundup.

McGee & Co. 11. Wicker Furniture, For Real I never thought I'd say this, but wicker is back from your mom's 80s porch in an elevated, refined style. "I wanted this outdoor lounge to feel like a Southern veranda — inviting, layered, and effortlessly elegant," says Shea McGee, whose lovely Haviland Outdoor Sofa is designed in wicker and new for spring.

