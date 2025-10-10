Here’s The Best Way To Shop for The Holidays In 2025 — Starting Now!

The holiday season might feel far away right now, but early prep is the name of the game when it comes to shopping for gifts. With shipping delays, sold-out favorites, and quick sales happening earlier each year, the smartest shoppers know it really pays to plan ahead. No matter how you tend to shop (all in one go or over time), strategizing around the holiday season can make a huge difference in finding the perfect gifts and more. With this comprehensive shopping guide, you can finally stop scrambling at the last minute.

Here’s everything you need to know about when, where, and how to shop for the holidays—plus a look at the best deals and gift ideas of the season!

When's the best time to do holiday shopping? George Dolgikh / PEXELS The best time to start holiday shopping in 2025 is likely earlier than you think. Thanks to inflation-driven pricing and retailers spreading out their sales, major discounts are expected to roll out as early as October Additionally, Black Friday and Cyber Monday remain the two biggest shopping days of the year, offering steep markdowns on practically everything you could be looking for. If you’re shopping online, it's a good idea to finish most of your gift list by the first week of December to avoid last-minute panic.

Where should I shop for holiday gifts this year? Rachel Claire / PEXELS A mix of online and in-store shopping will always work best for the holiday season. Big-box retailers like Target, Walmart, and Amazon are good go-to's for reliable shipping and a broad selection, but we still always recommend checking out your local small businesses and Etsy shops for those personalized, one-of-a-kind gifts. Lots of shoppers are also turning to resale platforms like eBay, Poshmark, and The RealReal for sustainable, budget-friendly finds that still feel special. Our fave retailers to shop for holiday gifts in 2025 include: Nordstrom

Anthropologie

Target

TJ Maxx

Old Navy

Amazon Plus, we’ve got some pretty great gift guides on deck that can help you really refine your gift selection this year: Gifts For Mom

Gifts For Dads

Gifts For Foodies

Gifts For Sisters

Gifts For Brothers

Beauty Gifts

Book Gifts

What are the best gifts to give in 2025? Anna Tarazavich / PEXELS This year’s trending holiday gifts strike a balance between tech and comfort. Smart gadgets, beauty goodies, and self-care essentials are all great ideas. Plus, cozy faves like weighted blankets, matching pajamas, and luxe candles can really make a gift feel more personal. We also really love gifting personalized and experience-based gifts like concert tickets, workout class passes, or custom jewelry.

Our Top Gift Recommendations For 2025 Amazon Hatch Restore 3 Sunrise Alarm Clock This sunrise alarm clock truly changes the game and elevates any bedroom decor setup.

Amazon Oura Ring 4 Health and sleep trackers like the famed Oura ring are sure to impress anyone that's keeping close tabs on their habits.

Amazon Medicube Collagen Jelly Cream Buzzy K-beauty brands are sure to be a hit amongst teens and skincare fanatics this year.

Amazon Caraway Mini Bakeware Set Any foodie or home chef will love having their bakeware refreshed!

Amazon Yescool Weighted Blanket Gifts of comfort are going to be huge this year. Think weighted blankets and stuffies, cozy socks, and matching pajamas.

Are there any good Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals in 2025? Max Fischer / PEXELS Absolutely! This year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday events will likely feature great discounts on electronics (like Apple products and gaming consoles), home essentials, and trending fashion finds. As opposed to prior years, many retailers might look to launch week-long Cyber Week sales and extend online discounts through early December. Signing up for email alerts or store loyalty programs can also help you snag limited-time deals before they sell out!

