Robert Downey Jr. Gave 'Ironheart' "Two Thumbs Up"

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever didn't just serve as a goodbye to the late Chadwick Boseman and a step forward for Letitia Wright's Shuri as Black Panther — it also introduced us to Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) who's leading the next Marvel project: Ironheart! The show is coming to Disney+ this summer and I literally can't wait.
Here's everything you need to know about Ironheart, coming to Disney+ this June.
Where can I watch Ironheart?
Ironheart is a new TV show dropping on Disney+ June 24, 2025.
What is the plot of Ironheart?
Ironheart opens after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and sees young genius Riri come back to her home in Chicago. And as the official logline reads, "Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka “The Hood”."
Building iron suits and getting mixed up with someone you weren't expecting? That sounds a lot like Tony Stark in the first Iron Man if you ask me. And RDJ gave Dominique Thorne his stamp of approval.
“Robert Downey Jr and I spoke just after we wrapped, and he shared some very lovely words about my journey,” she told Empire. “He told me how excited he was and that he’s rooting for it, too. I literally got two thumbs up. It’s really reassuring to know you’re not embarrassing Iron Man.”
Who's in the Ironheart cast?
The Ironheart cast includes:
- Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams/Ironheart: a young genius from Chicago whose iron suits are just as good as Tony Stark's
- Anthony Ramos as Parker Robbins/The Hood: a mysterious ally Riri meets.
- Lyric Ross as Natalie Washington: Riri's best friend.
- Anji White as Ronnie Williams: Riri's mom.
- Alden Ehrenreich as Joe McGillicuddy
- Manny Montana as Cousin John
- Matthew Elam as Xavier Washington
- Regan Aliyah
Is Ironheart related to Iron Man?
Jalen Marlowe/Disney
Riri and Tony aren't related to each other, but she's definitely inspired by him! According to her official Marvel bio, "determined to follow in his heroic footsteps, fifteen-year-old super-genius Riri Williams builds her own suit of advanced armor and leads a life of adventure, crime-fighting, and humanitarianism as the Super Hero known as Ironheart."
