Robert Downey Jr. Gave 'Ironheart' "Two Thumbs Up"

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever didn't just serve as a goodbye to the late Chadwick Boseman and a step forward for Letitia Wright's Shuri as Black Panther — it also introduced us to Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) who's leading the next Marvel project: Ironheart! The show is coming to Disney+ this summer and I literally can't wait.

What is the plot of Ironheart?

Ironheart opens after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and sees young genius Riri come back to her home in Chicago. And as the official logline reads, "Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka “The Hood”."

Building iron suits and getting mixed up with someone you weren't expecting? That sounds a lot like Tony Stark in the first Iron Man if you ask me. And RDJ gave Dominique Thorne his stamp of approval.

“Robert Downey Jr and I spoke just after we wrapped, and he shared some very lovely words about my journey,” she told Empire. “He told me how excited he was and that he’s rooting for it, too. I literally got two thumbs up. It’s really reassuring to know you’re not embarrassing Iron Man.”