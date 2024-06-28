Letitia Wright Teases "A Lot Coming Up" For Shuri In The MCU
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
During an appearance on The View on June 26, Letitia Wright expressed just how much the character of Shuri means to her. “Let’s just say I would like to continue with Shuri,” she says. “She’s one of my favorite characters. Such a blessing, honestly. I kid you not, I’m so grateful for her.”
While MCU movies like an unnamed fifth Avengers movie (2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027) are coming up, fans are also hoping to see Letitia return as Shuri in a third Black Panther movie. When The View's Sunny Hostin asks the actress about Black Panther 3, Letitia responds, “There’s a lot to, a lot to — a lot coming up.”
Annette Brown/Marvel Studios/Disney
The cast of Black Panther 2 faced some challenges while making the movie. Lead actor Chadwick Boseman passed away from a private battle with colon cancer in 2020, and even after production on the film started, Letitia Wright faced an injury that delayed production for a few months.
Letitia says that remembering Chadwick helped her through recovery. “I thought a lot about his perseverance and his relentlessness just to keep going no matter what life was throwing at him," she says. "I just thought, like, ‘If my brother could make it, you know, I can get back on set and finish the job.’ So, I just carried that panther spirit with me.”
Are you excited to see Letitia Wright (and Shuri) return to the MCU? Check out 14 Female Superheroes We Love To Watch Save The World for more!
Lead image via Marvel Studios/Disney
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!