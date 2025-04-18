6 Major Moments You Missed In The New 'Fantastic Four' Trailer

The newest Fantastic Four trailer dropped on April 17 and it gave us so much new information. The movie (which stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn) hits theaters July 25, and I'm more excited than ever. I've already watched the latest trailer multiple times, and there are a few key moments we absolutely need to talk about.

Here are the 5 most important moments in Marvel's Fantastic Four trailer.

1. We get our first look at Julia Garner's Silver Surfer. Marvel Studios In addition to showing us our favorite super family, the Fantastic Four trailer finally introduces us to the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner), who comes to warn Reed, Sue, Johnny, and Ben that their planet is marked for death. Yikes! The character, Shalla-Bal, is the first time we've seen a female Silver Surfer onscreen, and I love how when she asks the Fantastic Four if they're the protectors of their world, Sue's the one to step up and answer. I can't wait to see how the movie expands on their dynamic.

2. We FINALLY see Reed Richards' powers! Marvel Studios After waiting for months to see Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards use his powers, we finally got to see Mr. Fantastic in action. His super powers include extreme elasticity, and we can see him using that ability to scale structures and move through the air during battle.

3. Sue Storm and Reed Richards are welcoming a baby. Marvel Studios We also finally get to see a pregnant Sue Storm. The long-running theory was officially confirmed at CinemaCon this year, but this is the first time we've seen it ourselves! If there's one thing Pedro Pascal is going to do in 2025 it's play a concerned father. Keeping the world safe while also trying to keep your family safe? Whew, that is one tall order.

4. Sue's going through a storm. Marvel Studios Vanessa Kirby has talked about wanting to represent all parts of motherhood and femininity as one of the first superhero moms in the MCU. "I've always been really interested in the mess of femininity," she told Entertainment Weekly. "Not just the tough, invincible, powerful woman, but also a mother who gives birth, which is itself a superhero act. I love that these characters are real humans in a messy family who argue and try to work it out and get things wrong." And for Sue, that includes a persona called Malice, who forms after some villains mess with her psyche, bringing her repressed feelings to the surface. We might not technically see Malice onscreen, but based on this shot of Sue going through it (and wearing black, hello) it looks like Marvel could be diving into the ups and downs of postpartum like we haven't seen before. And I know Vanessa is going to eat this scene up.

5. 'The Fantastic Four' primes Reed Richards to become the new leader of the MCU. Marvel Studios This role once again proves Pedro Pascal's acting chops because Reed is a different kind of stoic and serious than we've seen before. You can tell he's quiet and in his head, but he takes the weight & responsibility of being the only superheroes in their universe very seriously (and bears the weight of bringing danger to their world). We haven't even seen the movie yet and I can tell Reed carries authority, and this movie's really going to set him up as a new leader in the MCU, similar to Tony's emotional role up until Avengers: Endgame. (Especially since Pedro Pascal's Avengers: Doomsday chair was beside Robert Downey Jr.'s!).

6. It's sincere — not unserious. Marvel Studios When the first look images and the first teaser for Fantastic Four: First Steps dropped, I got a little nervous because it wasn't the tone I expected. But this trailer has totally dispelled my fears. What I mistook for unseriousness the first time around is really just sincerity — and that stands in stark contrast to the danger Galactus brings.

