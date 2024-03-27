Jenn Tran Makes History As The First Asian-American Woman To Lead "The Bachelorette"
The Bachelor finale aired on Monday night, and it was FULL of shocks and surprises. While I'm still riding the engagement high of it all, it's time to get ready for a brand new crew for The Bachelorette. Here's everything we know!
SPOILER ALERT! SPOILERS AHEAD: The latest episode was heartbreaking and heartfelt, with the girls' incredible friendship bond, Daisy leaving, and Kelsey and Joey's engagement. Those two seem SO in love, and I'm just so excited for them to be together...and to see them date in the real world. When it came time for The Bachelorette announcement, they geared up the whole night for it to be Daisy. So when they sat her down and she said she wasn't ready to find love again, all of America was in shock, quickly trying to guess who it might be. Some thought it would be Maria, some thought it would be Rachel, some of us were simply on the edge of our seats.
Finally, they announced the Bachelorette would be Jenn Tran! I loved her flirty and fun personality, so I'm elated to watch her season. While we may have to wait a while for the season to air — due to Golden Bachelorette filming — we can't wait! And we have all the details on who it is and when you should expect it to hit your TV this year.
Who is Jenn Tran?
Jenn Tran is 26 years, and she was on The Bachelor's most recent season with Joey. She captured America's heart with her flirty personality and quick wit. Not only does she bring a lot to the table with her fabulous energy and inevitable charm, but she's also the first ever Asian American woman to be on The Bachelorette.
What does Jenn Tran do for a living?
Jenn Tran's currently a student who is studying to be a physicians assistant. She said that she's not giving up school for the show, but simply putting it on pause to resume when she's done. On her BacheloretteBio on the website it says, "When she's not studying, Jenn loves reading books like The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, paddle boarding, and traveling whenever she has the chance." We love a hardworking woman, who also knows how to prioritize fun and traveling while she's at it!
How old is Jenn Tran?
Jenn turned 26 in November of 2023!
What will Jenn Tran look for in a man on "The Bachelorette"?
We got to see how fun and yet serious she can be on Joey's season of The Bachelor, so we're curious what she wants to find in her own prospective partner. On her Bachelorette Bio it says, "Jenn has had multiple serious relationships but is still looking for a man who's as reliable and thoughtful as she is." Definitely excited to see who ends up with her final rose!
When will "The Bachelorette" air?
We can most likely expect a summer 2024 release date for this show, but nothing's confirmed quite yet. While we wait, we can definitely expect a fall 2024 release date of The Golden Bachelorette,according to ABC! YAY!
I'm sure we'll get more info in the coming weeks, but for now we are just SO excited for Jenn and will be eagerly waiting to hear about her continued journey to find love! Congratulations!
