“The Golden Bachelorette” Is Officially Coming This Fall
The Golden Bachelorette has officially been greenlit to be released this fall!
ABC recently announced the news at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour, not long after The Golden Bachelorlovebirds, Gerry and Theresa, tied the knot. This will be the first season of The Bachelor spinoff oriented towards a single senior woman.
We had so much fun watching the very first installment of The Golden Bachelor, that we just can’t wait to see the roles reversed for The Golden Bachelorette. The hype is very real!
Here’s everything we know about the upcoming TV show, including casting announcements and premiere date details.
Who is the Golden Bachelorette?
Our Golden Bachelorette has not been announced just yet. This means the possibilities for casting are endless, though we’d really like to see some of the women from The Golden Bachelor lead the new spinoff – Faith and Leslie in particular, who made it to the top 3. At this point, it could be anyone!
Craig Erwich, the president of Disney Television Group, announced the debut of The Golden Bachelorette at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour earlier this month. Speaking with Glamour, Erwich acknowledged just how challenging casting for the show will be:
“It's a quality problem to have… because that means the first one worked,” Erwich said. “It's fun. It's our job, and it is fun to think about all the different permutations and what different shows look like with different contestants. We're not there yet, but it's an exciting process.”
Who will be part of "The Golden Bachelorette"?
As mentioned before, there haven't been any official casting announcements for The Golden Bachelorette yet. What we do know is that the season will start off with one senior woman (at least 60 years old) and 22 senior men looking to steal the gal’s heart and lock down an everlasting love by the end of it. ❤️
When will "The Golden Bachelorette" air?
ABC noted that The Golden Bachelorette will air in fall 2024. Keep checking back here for the official date and time of the season 1 premiere!
Impatient for The Golden Bachelorette to air? You can still get your fix of love, laughs, and a little bit of drama very soon – ABC also announced that a new season of The Bachelorette is coming in summer 2024!
How can I watch "The Golden Bachelorette"?
According to ABC, The Golden Bachelorette will air on ABC and be available to stream on Hulu the following day. Historically, the different installments of The Bachelor have aired on Thursdays at 8pm ET.
How successful was "The Golden Bachelor"?
According to Variety, the first installment of The Golden Bachelor reached about 43.4 million viewers, making it ABC’s most-watched unscripted premiere on Hulu. The finale amassed 6.1 million viewers, deeming it the biggest episode in Bachelor history in nearly 3 years.
Check back here for more updates on The Golden Bachelorette!
Images via ABC, Disney/John Fleenor.
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.