These 26 Bachelor Couples Still Together Prove Love Really Can Last
The end of each season of The Bachelor— and other Bachelor Nation shows —seems filled with sunshine and roses and happily-ever-afters. There's so much love in the air and promises of being together forever. Despite all that sweetness, however, not all the happy couples were able to stay together for the long haul. So what happens after each engagement? These are the Bachelor Nation couples that seem to be in it for the long haul and are still going strong!
"The Bachelorette" Couples Still Together
Trista Rehn & Ryan Sutter
Viewers met ABC's first Bachelorette, Trista Rehn, back in 2003. At the end of the inaugural season, Trisha got engaged to her firefighter boyfriend, Ryan Sutter. The two got married in an adorable television ceremony, and they're still married to this day! They live in Colorado and have two children named Max and Blakesley. Talk about a happily ever after!
Rachael Kirkconnell & Matt James
Oof, this one's a bit of a doozy. Matt James was the first Black Bachelor, and he fell for Rachael during the season. While it aired, photos surfaced of Rachael attending a "plantation-themed party" and dressing like a Native American. This led to their relationship falling apart, but Matt confirmed in 2021 that they were giving things another shot. As of today, they seem to still be together!
Corinne Jones & Jordan Chapman
Corinne was on Matt's season of The Bachelor and Jordan was on Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachlorette, so both were clearly very comfortable with the complicated Bachelor universe! They began dating in 2021, and the pair makes an absolutely gorgeous couple. Definitely rooting for them!
Desiree Hartsock & Chris Siegfried
Desiree and Chris' relationship was one of the most questioned in The Bachelorette history, as Desiree accepted Chris' proposal mere weeks after her devastating breakup with Brooks Forester. Despite the skepticism, though, the two got married in 2015 and are still together today. They currently live in Seattle with their two sons, Asher and Zander.
JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers
It was clear from the start of The Bachelorette season 12 that JoJo and Jordan had natural chemistry, with Jordan even earning the first impression rose. The couple got engaged in 2018, and in 2022 they got married in a stunning ceremony! Now, the duo hosts a dating show called "The Big D" on USA Network and help others find love as well.
Charity Lawson & Duton Olubeko
The Bachelorette season 20 introduced Charity and Duton, and ended with them leaving engaged! Charity is currently living in Charlotte, North Carolina, but she plans to move to New York City to be closer to Duton. We're so excited to see what the future holds for this happy couple!
"The Bachelor" Couples Still Together
Catherine Giudici & Sean Lowe
In one of the most shocking moments of The Bachelor history, Sean Lowe chose Catherine Giudici in the season 17 finale over Lindsay Yenter, who he seemed to be head-over-heels for. It seems, though, that Sean knew exactly what he was doing when he proposed to Catherine, as the two wed in 2014 (in the franchise's first-ever live TV wedding!). Now, they live in Dallas, Texas, and have two sons and a daughter.
Kaity Biggar & Zach Shallcross
Zach's season of The Bachelor ended in the most exciting way a season can — an engagement! He and Kaity seem to be taking things slow, with the couple sharing that they're currently focusing on getting to know each other a little more before officially getting hitched. There's apparently potential for a 2025 wedding, which I know I'm definitely looking forward to!
Lauren Burnham & Arie Luyendyk Jr.
If you're a loyal viewer of The Bachelor, you certainly remember when Arie proposed to Becca Kufrin, took it back, and then chose runner-up, Lauren. And all of that happened in the course...of two days. Even though the start to their life was dramatic, the two got married in 2019 and welcomed their daughter to the world during that same year. The pair also had twin girls in 2021!
Molly Malaney & Jason Mesnick
If The Bachelor is known for anything, it's the drama. This definitely proved to be the case of Jason Mesnick, who picked a woman named Melissa to receive his final rose in season 13. He then appeared on After the Final Rose and shared that he was no longer with Melissa and was now dating the runner-up of the show, Molly.
This definitely didn't seem like the best start to a long-lasting relationship, but the two got married in 2010! Jason has one son from a previous marriage, and he and Molly had a daughter in 2013. I guess all's well that ends well (but also justice for Melissa)!
Ann Lueders & Jesse Csincsak
Jesse received the final rose from another woman during The Bachelorette season 4, and even though the relationship didn't work out, Bachelor Nation is still responsible for his happily ever after. He met Ann Lueders, who was on Jason Mesnick's season of The Bachelor, on a Bachelor/Bachelorette cruise and the rest was history. The two got married in 2010 and live in Arizona with their three children.
Peyton Wright & Chris Lambton
A similar case happened with Peyton Wright and Chris Lambton, who met after trying to find love on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. The two also met at a Bachelor reunion of sorts and ended up getting married in 2012. They even starred in a reality show called Going Yard on HGTV! Today, they live in Massachusetts and have two children named Lyla and Hayes.
"Bachelor in Paradise" Couples Still Together
Hannah Godwin & Dylan Barbour
Hannah and Dylan met on Bachelor in Paradise and left Mexico tan and happily engaged! They got married in a seriously swoon-worthy ceremony in France in August of 2023. Hannah currently runs a lifestyle brand, and Dylan spends his days as a venture capitalist.
Holly Durst & Blake Julian
Holly and Blake's engagement announcement was slightly awkward, given that it was in front of Holly's ex-boyfriend. The two were able to get past that situation, though, and got married in 2012. They are still married and adopted an adorable baby girl named Poppy in 2019 and a sweet baby boy named Knox in 2023!
Jade Roper & Tanner Tolbert
Jade Roper met and Tanner Tolbert met and got engaged during season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise , and their amazing wedding was televised on ABC. The two live in sunny Los Angeles, California with their daughter and two sons!
Raven Gates & Adam Gottschalk
Another romance born out of Bachelor in Paradise is Raven and Adam's! The two did not get engaged in the finale episode, but they did get married in 2021. The two now have two children and seem to be living their best lives.
Ashley Ianconetti & Jared Haibon
Ashley and Jared met on Bachelor in Paradise sesaon 2, but they didn't actually start dating until two years later. Their relationship was a bit of a rollercoaster, with them dating, breaking up, and moving on to other relationships before seriously committing to one another in the end. Despite the back and forth, they seem to be very happy, as they are engaged and welcomed a sweet baby boy in 2022.
Astrid Loch & Kevin Wendt
Astrid and Kevin met on Bachelor in Paradise and got engaged in 2019. The two had their first child in 2021 and tied the knot in 2023! They live in Canada now, and they welcomed their second baby in October of 2023.
Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt
Bachelor Nation's "Grocery Store Joe" met Serena Pitt on Bachelor in Paradise, after he appeared on the show once before. The second time time around led him to meet the Canadian publicist who would end up being his wife. They left the show engaged and got married in New York in 2023. They currently live in NYC and cohost a podcast together called "Bachelor Happy Hour."
Mari Pepin & Kenny Braasch
Mari and Kenny are yet another couple who came together thanks to Bachelor in Paradise! The two got engaged after season 7 wrapped up, but had some bumps in the road, including a break up. Thankfully, they got back together and wed in 2023!
Becca Kufrin & Thomas Jacobs
Becca Kufrin is a former Bachelorette who finally found love on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise. The two broke up for a little bit, but got back together after the season ended. Becca even proposed to Thomas (so cute!), and the couple welcomed their first baby in 2023!
Abigail Heringer & Noah Erb
Abigail and Noah's relationship has been a little bumpy to say the least. The two met on Bachelor in Paradise, where Noah broke up with Abigail and told her he didn't think she was his person. Before the end credits of the season, though, the show revealed that the pair missed one another and were hanging out again. Seems like they can no longer stand to be apart as they got engaged in 2023!
Victoria Fueller & Greg Grippo
Victoria is best known for attending her ex-boyfriend's concert with Bachelor Peter Weber in season 24. Similarly dramatic, Greg left Bachelorette Katie after hometown dates! So it's clear the two didn't find their forever the first time around. Then, Victoria even ended up going on Bachelor in Paradise season 8 and got engaged to Johnny DePhillipo. That romance didn't last though, and a month after the finale she was seen heading to Rome with Greg Grippo. Despite all the chaos, the two are still together today!
Anna Redman & Chris Bukowski
Chris Bukowski is no stranger to the Bachelor universe, given that he has been on 5 (!!) different seasons of Bachelor spin-offs, including Bachelor in Paradise. Though those shows didn't work out for him, he ended up meeting Anna Redman who was on season 25 of The Bachelor. The two live together in Chicago and seem to be happy as can be!
Caelynn Miller-Keyes & Dean Unglert
Dean and Caelynn's romance is a little unconventional, given that Dean dumped her during Bachelor in Paradise season 6 because of their incompatible lifestyles. A few weeks later, though, he returned and asked her to leave the show with him. She did so, and the two traveled around the country in his van. They got engaged in 2022 and were married in 2023! The duo currently host a podcast with Jared Haibon.
Alana Milne & Chris Conran
Alana and Chris were accused of dating before Bachelor in Paradise and were ousted from the show, but despite the drama, they seem to be unbothered and in love. Their Instagram feeds are filled with affectionate photos and amazing travel shots!
