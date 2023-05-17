It’s Never Too Late To Find Love On "The Golden Bachelor"
Sign up your grandmas and grandpas, because this Bachelor spinoff is bringing love to our favorite retirees.
The Golden Bachelor is giving seniors another shot at love, following one hopeless romantic in search of a partner to share their sunset years with. Promising to “showcase a whole new kind of love story,” the show welcomes women who have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, and hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities. In the end, will our Golden man find his happily ever after? We certainly hope so.
When will "The Golden Bachelor" premiere?
The spinoff series will premiere this fall on Monday nights, following Dancing with the Stars. An exact premiere date is still TBD.
What are the other "Bachelor" franchise shows?
The Golden Bachelor joins the current three series in the franchise:The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise.
Will the other "Bachelor" shows return this year?
Yes! Bachelor in Paradise is set to return this fall for Season 9, which will air for two hours on Tuesdays beginning at 9 p.m. EST, though the premiere date is TBA. The Bachelor is renewed for Season 28, though that will likely air in the winter. As for The Bachelorette, we'll probably have to wait until 2024.
How long has "The Golden Bachelor" been in the works?
The Golden Bachelor has been in the works for several years, with ABC first floating the idea during Season 24 of The Bachelor. During a commercial break, viewers saw a graphic directing “seniors looking for love” to the show’s casting site. Since then, similar graphics were seen on screen during all current franchise shows.
We don't know about you, but we can’t wait to watch some much-deserving people find love after so many years.
Photo courtesy of ABC.
Olivia Taylor is a writer and creative covering pop culture, beauty, style, wellness, health, relationships, lifestyle and basically anything else you can think of. A lifelong creative and self-proclaimed reality TV buff, Olivia spends her time outside of work surfing, skateboarding, attending cool indie concerts and finding the best acai bowls in town. Say hi to her on Instagram @heyitsoliviataylor and on Twitter @inneedofmargs.