Jennifer Lawrence claims she lost Sharon Tate role to Margot Robbie: "Not pretty enough"​

Jennifer Lawrence and Margot Robbie are some of the hottest names in Hollywood, and JLaw recently revealed some new insight about a role she lost out on: Sharon Tate in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. (The role eventually went to Margot Robbie, who was nominated for a BAFTA and a SAG award for the performance).

During a recording of Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast in New York City on January 12, 2026, the Hunger Games actress told the MTV host that Quentin Tarantino chose not to cast her as Sharon Tate in his 2019 movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood after fans started posting that she didn't look close enough to the original Hollywood star.

Jennifer Lawrence was "not pretty enough" for the role of Sharon Tate. After she didn't do The Hateful Eight ("I turned it down, which I should not have done," she told Horowitz), Lawrence says she didn't even get a chance to work with the director on Once Upon a Time. “Well, he did [want me in the movie] and then everybody was like, ‘she’s not pretty enough to play Sharon Tate,’ ” she says. After Horowitz's surprised reaction, Jennifer continues, “I’m pretty sure it is true. Or it’s that thing where I’ve been telling the story for so long that way, I believe it. I’m pretty sure that’s true, or he just never was considering me for the part and the internet just went out of its way to call me ugly.” Sharon Tate's sister Debra told TMZ in 2017 that both Margot Robbie and Jennifer Lawrence are "extremely accomplished actresses, but I would have to say, my pick would be Margot simply because of her physical beauty, and the way she carries herself is similar to that of Sharon." "Not that I have anything against [Jennifer] but she just – I don't know – she's not pretty enough to play Sharon. That's a horrible thing to say, but you know, I have my standards."

Sharon Tate was a famous Hollywood actress in the 1960s who married filmmaker Roman Polanski in 1968. She starred in films like The Fearless Vampire Killers and Valley of the Dolls, and even posed on the cover of Playboy. But on August 9, 1969, Sharon Tate (alongside Jay Sebring, Wojciech Frykowski, and Abigail Folger) was murdered by members from the Manson Family cult. She was eight-and-a-half months pregnant with the son she shared with Polanski. The Rosemary's Baby director opened up about the tragedy in 2019, telling The Wrap that, "All this still haunts me today. Anything and everything," Polanski continued. "It is like a snowball, each season adds another layer. Absurd stories by women I have never seen before in my life who accuse me of things which supposedly happened more than half a century ago." Sharon's sister Debra remembers the last time their family ever saw the actress alive was when American astronauts walking on the moon. "We had a lovely barbecue day," she told ABC News. "We all piled in her bed to watch the moon walk...and that was the last time that any of us would ever see her." When remembering the day she learned about Sharon's murder, Debra said, "My mother is falling apart and screaming that Sharon was dead. It was just horrible. Mother was a basket case, complete and total basket case, adding, "We just did not understand how somebody could walk into that house and get as far as they did without someone stopping them first, and to tell you the truth, to this very day that bothers me. It really does."

