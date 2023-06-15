Margot Robbie's Barbie Hairstyle Will Take You 10 Minutes
When we show up to the Barbie movie on opening night, we want more than just a pink outfit. We want to make sure that our summer hair is Barbie-approved too! Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin came up with the easiest tutorial for getting a beachy 'do that you can wear all summer long — visor included.
How To Style Your Hair Like Barbie
We'll never say no to a high ponytail, and after the first images of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling went viral last summer (you know, the ones of them roller blading in full-on '80s neon?), we knew that the hairstyle would come back better than ever. It's super quick and easy to get this look for yourself. And the best part? $5 from every visor purchase will be donated to F*ck Cancer and the Melanoma Research Foundation. Here's how Jen got the look:
Tools
- Hairdryer
- Round brush
- Curling iron
- Light hair gel
- Boar bristle brush
- Ponytail holder or elastic
- Visor
Instructions:
- If your hair is wet, start off by blow drying your hair with a round brush and nozzle attachment. If your hair is already dry, but move to step two!
- Use a curling iron to define the different pieces for extra volume.
- Section off the top of your hair, and comb it up + back with a wide tooth comb.
- Tame flyaways with a boar bristle brush and a light hair gel.
- Tie your hair up into a half-up ponytail, and tease for even more volume.
- Add a visor like the Mane Addicts Shade Holographic Visor, securing it under your ponytail.
