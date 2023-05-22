Jennifer Lawrence Stuns At This Year’s Cannes Film Festival
Cannes Film Festival is renowned for their killer fashion (arguably even better than the Met Gala), and this year is no different. Topping the best-dressed list is none other than Katniss herself – or should we say Jennifer Lawrence – who turned heads in her red-hot gown this weekend.
Lawrence made her latest Cannes debut for the screening of documentary Bread and Roses, in a fire engine red Christian Dior Couture gown (paired with black thong flip flops, we should add). The doc, which is co-produced by Lawrence and created by Afghan filmmaker Sahra Mani, follows Afghan women living under Taliban rule.
Her evening gown was all glamor, with thin straps, a pleated bust and cinched waist that opened into a floor length skirt accented by a matching stole that formed a stunning strain behind her.
Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Her jaw-dropping gown was accentuated by an asymmetrical zig-zag Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace. The actress opted to leave her hair down, with a bright red lip that really made her look pop.
For her daytime look, Lawrence stuck to a softer look, wearing a knit gray sheath dress with an open back that revealed her matching slip.
Lawrence was drawn to Mani's project because of the way the news cycle moves on so quickly and she was struck by the director's 2019 film A Thousand Girls Like Me, she said in an interview with TheHollywood Reporter.
“Obviously, the Middle East is extremely complex and very far away and after you see things on the news so much, it can make something safely two-dimensional,” said Lawrence. “The fear of everyone moving on and forgetting led us to try to make something more permanent.”
We’re looking forward to watching Bread and Roses ourselves, but until the doc is released we’ll practice our day-to-night transitions á la Lawrence.
Header image courtesy of Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images.
