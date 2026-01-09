Did Maya Hawke Say Too Much? NBC Just Deleted This 'Hunger Games' Spoiler From Her Jimmy Fallon Interview

Stranger Things isn't the only iconic franchise Maya Hawke is involved in. The actor recently finished filming Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (in theaters November 20, 2026), and she stopped by Jimmy Fallon to spill the latest news on the movie...and to confirm Katniss Everdeen herself, Jennifer Lawrence, is returning (Katniss and Peeta, played by Josh Hutcherson, are featured in the epilogue of the book which means we'll be getting new scenes with them!). But I'm pretty sure she wasn't supposed to spill the beans considering the YouTube link no longer contains that clip.

Keep reading to see what Maya Hawke said about Sunrise on the Reaping...and her slip-up.

#jenniferlawrence #sotr #sunriseonthereaping #thehungergames ♬ original sound - The District Dispatch @thedistrictdispatch Maya Hawke confirms Jennifer Lawrence is returning for The Hunger Games prequel, Sunrise on the Reaping on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon! ✨ #mayahawke During her conversation with Jimmy Fallon on January 8, 2026, Maya Hawke talked about her involvement in Sunrise on the Reaping, which hits theaters this November. "Jennifer Lawrence's performance in the first four [Hunger Games] movies is a big part of the reason why I want to be an actor. She's amazing," Maya says. "I'm just such a big fan of hers, and so to be anywhere near that franchise means the world to me." And when Jimmy Fallon asked for confirmation on whether Jennifer was returning for the new movie, Maya says, "We're allowed to say that? People know?" "They know now!" Jimmy joked back. Well, it appears we were not supposed to know because the original YouTube video no longer features the moment Maya confirms Jennifer's role — even though the clip is making the rounds on social media.

Maya Hawke isn't the only one who provided an update on Sunrise on the Reaping! In Brit + Co's exclusive interview with Mckenna Grace for Regretting You, the actress also revealed that Hunger Games fans can expect to cry during the film if you cried while reading the book. (Dearest reader: I wept). "It's very sad, it's going to be very sad," the actress promises. "Everybody's on set killing it, it's really, really sad to watch." However, it was "a blast" to film, she shared. "But, no, it's going to be very sad. Joe [Zada] is devastating as Haymitch and Ben [Wang] and Iona [Bell] and Molly [McCann] are also fantastic."

Are you excited for Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping? Subscribe to our Weekend Watch email newsletter so you can get the latest movie news!