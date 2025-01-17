OMG, Jennifer Lawrence & Robert Pattinson Are Starring In A Movie Together
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Robert Pattinson has taken on a lot of new roles in the last few years. Father (and maybe husband?!), countless clones of himself, someone who pulls Zendaya away from a car after she throws her drink. And up next he’s starring opposite Jennifer Lawrence in a brand new thriller that’s already one of my most-anticipated new moviesbecause of the way it tackles motherhood and mental health.
Die, My Love follows a woman in the throes of love and madness, and having to come to reconcile family, isolation, passion, and more. And if there's anything that could knock this out of the park, it's J.Law. And thanks to Deadline and production company Excellent Cadaver (which is run by J.Law!), we have our first look at Jennifer's starring role.
Here’s everything you need to know about Die, My Love, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson.
What is Die, My Love about?
Kimberly French/Black Label Media
Based on Ariana Harwicz's 2017 novel of the same name, Die, My Love follows a woman (played by Jennifer Lawrence) torn between her independence and her desire for community as she reaches a breaking point — and finds herself between her husband (Robert Pattinson) and lover (LaKeith Stanfield).
There's so much to be said about isolation vs. belonging, which has never been more of a hot topic than it is right now. This first look is the perfect way to set the tone for what to expect from the movie. Jennifer's wide and frantic eyes staring right into the camera makes it feel like she can see me — and already makes me think about human connection differently.
When is the movie coming out?
We don't have an official release date yet but stay tuned. At the moment, I'm expecting it to hit theaters in 2026. (And fingers crossed it gets a film festival debut!)
Who's in the cast?
The Die, My Love cast includes Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson, LaKeith Stanfield, Sissy Spacek, and Nick Nolte. The film is directed by Lynne Ramsay, who also co-wrote the script with Enda Walsh.
“It’s impossible to convey what it’s like to witness Lynne Ramsay make art," production studio Excellent Cadaver (which was founded by Jennifer herself) told Deadlinein a statement. "She’s one of one.” That's exactly how I feel about Jen and Robert, so this truly sounds like a match made in film heaven.
Where is Die My Love being filmed?
Die, My Love was filmed in Calgary, Alberta in Canada, which you'll recognize from different projects like Max's The Last of Us and Christopher Nolan's Interstellar.
Even though the film was originally supposed to start shooting in 2023, the Hollywood strikes pushed it to late summer/early fall in 2024.
Are you excited to see Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson in Die, My Love? Check out all the new TV shows to watch while you wait!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!