Missing 'TSITP'? Here's Where You Can Watch All Of Jenny Han's Movies and TV Shows

Jenny Han has truly changed the world. At least, the world of YA romance! The author and showrunner is the mastermind behind The Summer I Turned Pretty and To All the Boys I've Loved Before, and everyone is clamoring for the latest updates on the TSITP movie — but while we wait for an official synopsis (or anything beyond these leaks), I rounded up everything you need to know about streaming all of Jenny's best hits.

Here's where you can watch all of Jenny Han's movies and TV shows.

To All The Boys I've Loved Before — Watch all 3 movies on Netflix Netflix If you ask me, To All the Boys I've Loved Before is the defining rom-com & coming of age movie trilogy for the 2010s. The original film introduces us to Lara Jean (Lana Condor), a hopeless romantic who's terrified of dating IRL. But when her little sister Kitty (Anna Cathcart) mails her secret love letters, Lara Jean begins fake dating one of the recipients (Noah Centineo). Will she catch real feelings?

The Summer I Turned Pretty — Watch all 3 seasons on Prime Video Dana Hawley/Prime Video I really and truly believe TSITP revived love triangles, and dramatic teen romance shows, and I'll always be grateful for that. The series opens with Belly's (Lola Tung) family taking their annual summer trip to Cousins, where she's reunited with Conrad (Chris Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). But Belly's not the same girl she used to be — and no one knows that this is the summer that will change everything for them all.

XO Kitty — Watch all 3 seasons on Netflix Netflix Remember Kitty? Lara Jean's spunky younger sister from To All the Boys? Well, in this Netflix show, she convinces her Dad to send her to school in Korea to reconnect with her late mother — and even though Kitty has always prided herself on being a matchmaker, she starts to learn just how little she actually knows about love.

Other Books by Jenny Han Amazon We haven't seen any of Jenny Han's other projects onscreen (yet) but if you're looking for new reading material, check these books out! Burn for Burn Co-written with Siobhan Vivian, this series takes us onto Jar Island, and introduces us to three girls who are ready for revenge. Kat can't put up with being bullied anymore, Lillia wants to stop a friend from hooking up with her little sister, and Mary is dead set on avenging a traumatic event that happened to her years ago — and they all need each other to make them happen.

Amazon Standalone Novels Shug: a coming-of-age story about a tween trying to figure out how to survive junior high — and get her first kiss.

Clara Lee and the Apple Pie Dream: a story about a girl who has to deal with her evolving luck, and its effect on her friends and family.

My True Love Gave To Me: Twelve Holiday Stories: A collection of 12 romance stories from different authors, including Jenny Han.

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