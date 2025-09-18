Um, Jenny Han Teased 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Movie Before Season 3 Premiered

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 might be the final installment of the hit Prime Video show, but we're getting a brand new sequel movie! Before the final season aired, one Prime Video executive teased we'd be returning to Cousins Beach. So even though there are only three books in Jenny Han's original series, we're getting another installment. I'm crossing all my fingers and toes that we get to see more of Belly, Jeremiah, and Conrad sooner rather than later! After you finish reading, check out what Lola Tung & Jenny Han had to say about that emotional ending!

Here's everything we know about Jenny Han's The Summer I Turned Pretty movie.

Will there be a spinoff of The Summer I Turned Pretty? Jenny Han has an answer for anyone wondering, "Will there be a TSITP spinoff?" But it might not be the answer you're expecting. "I get asked about it a lot," she says in Brit + Co's exclusive interview. "And I just say like, no, there's no plans for a spinoff or anything at the moment. I think if the right idea came along and everything aligned, then I'll be so excited to return to the world and yeah, it'd be great." And it turns out that she was actually teasing a TSITP movie, which is in development at Prime Video now. How did I not see this?!

Jenny Han & Prime Video are already developing even more 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' stories. Erika Doss/Prime Video The Summer I Turned Pretty has become an irreplaceable part of pop culture, and its focus on the relationships between its characters (rather than magic or treasure hunts) helps it stand out among other teen dramas. “This show is going to continue to be a huge centerpiece for us," Vernon Sanders, Amazon and MGM Studios' head of television, told Deadline in September 2023. "We absolutely have plans to continue building it. Jenny’s got great vision for where she wants to go with all of it, but we’re already hard at work developing complementary pieces." Hopefully those "complementary pieces" include the rest of We'll Always Have Summer's epilogue — or even what happens after. "Jenny’s got some exciting surprises," Vernon continues. "So we’re thrilled about a Season 3, and she’s got a vision for more." And you know what, Vernon? We'll take more.

Will there be a season 4 of Summer I Turned Pretty? Eddy Chen/Prime Video No, there won't be a The Summer I Turned Pretty season 4, and Gavin Casalegno teased that the cast feels like they're wrapping up. "I think everyone is excited for season 3," he told Entertainment Tonight. "To finish the story — at least what Jenny's vision is — I think that'll be super fun."

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' season 3 has already delivered some surprises. Prime Video And while we wait for more news on The Summer I Turned Pretty movie, I do want to call out that I'm so happy season 3 had 11 episodes instead of 7 or 8 episodes like the first two seasons did in 2022 and 2023. I miss when TV seasons had 22 episodes, but I will definitely take 11 over 8. And Jenny Han teased that every single moment in season 3 will count when she posted on Instagram (via US Weekly), “One thing I’ll say about season 3 of [The Summer I Turned Pretty]…there are no filler episodes.”

