Jenny Han Just Broke Her Silence On A 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Spinoff

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 might be the final installment of the hit Prime Video show, but one Prime Video executive teased we could be returning to Cousins Beach even after the credits roll on the final season 3 episode. So even though there are only three books in Jenny Han's original series, it looks like we could be getting a whole TSITP universe! Anybody up for The Winter I Turned Pretty? I'm crossing all my fingers and toes that we get to see more of Belly, Jeremiah, and Conrad sooner rather than later!

Here's everything we know about Jenny Han's potential The Summer I Turned Pretty spinoff.

​Will there be a spin-off of The Summer I Turned Pretty? Jenny Han has an answer for anyone wondering, "Will there be a TSITP spinoff?" But it might not be the answer you're expecting. "I get asked about it a lot," she says in Brit + Co's exclusive interview. "And I just say like, no, there's no plans for a spinoff or anything at the moment. I think if the right idea came along and everything aligned, then I'll be so excited to return to the world and yeah, it'd be great." Well I don't know about y'all, but I will take anything Prime Video and Jenny Han want to give us.

Jenny Han & Prime Video are already developing even more 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' stories. Erika Doss/Prime Video The Summer I Turned Pretty has become an irreplaceable part of pop culture, and its focus on the relationships between its characters (rather than magic or treasure hunts) helps it stand out among other teen dramas. “This show is going to continue to be a huge centerpiece for us," Vernon Sanders, Amazon and MGM Studios' head of television, told Deadline in September 2023. "We absolutely have plans to continue building it. Jenny’s got great vision for where she wants to go with all of it, but we’re already hard at work developing complementary pieces." Okay, I'm going to need more info on what "complementary pieces" could mean, like, ASAP! Maybe we'll see what Belly's life looks like after college? Or even what the future looks like after book 3, We'll Always Have Summer, ends? But no matter how Jenny Han expands the universe, I know I'll be tuning in. "Jenny’s got some exciting surprises," Vernon continues. "So we’re thrilled about a Season 3, and she’s got a vision for more." And you know what, Vernon? We'll take more.

Will there be a season 4 of Summer I Turned Pretty? No, there won't be a The Summer I Turned Pretty season 4, and Gavin Casalegno teased that the cast feels like they're wrapping up. "I think everyone is excited for season 3," he told Entertainment Tonight. "To finish the story — at least what Jenny's vision is — I think that'll be super fun."

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' season 3 has already delivered some surprises. And while we wait for word on the new potential The Summer I Turned Pretty spinoff, I do have good news for you: The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is going to have 3 extra episodes! That's right, instead of 7 or 8 episodes like the first two seasons did in 2022 and 2023, season 3 is going to have 11 episodes total. I miss when TV seasons had 22 episodes, but I will definitely take 11 over 8. And Jenny Han recently teased that every single moment in season 3 will count when she posted on Instagram (via US Weekly), “One thing I’ll say about season 3 of [The Summer I Turned Pretty]…there are no filler episodes.” That means we'll have to pay attention to every single moment of the series (which I was doing already, TBH) because you won't want to miss a single detail.

Read up on You Know The 3 Beverage Rule. Here's The 3 TV Show Rule. for more pop culture musings, and check out The Summer I Turned Pretty Cast On The Most Iconic TV Couples (Exclusive) to see more of our interview!

This post has been updated.