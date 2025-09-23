We'll always have summer!!!!
Um, Is Jenny Han Releasing A New 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Book?
After Jenny Han announced The Summer I Turned Pretty finale would be followed by a brand new movie, fans of the Prime Video show lost their minds. (It's me, I'm talking about myself). Rumors immediately started swirling that the cast and crew are hiding the movie's release date because it's coming this December, but now fans are wondering if Jenny Han is giving us a totally different gift instead: a brand new The Summer I Turned Pretty book. Let's get into it!
Here's everything we know about the new The Summer I Turned Pretty book rumors.
Is there a new The Summer I Turned Pretty book coming?
Let's break it down. Fans first wondered if Jenny Han was teasing something when the number "14" kept popping up in different episodes of TSITP season 3 (like Conrad's airport gate, Belly's sweatshirt, and Susannah's death anniversary).
And considering the credits on the final episode include Christmas photos (when the show is a summer beach romance), everyone is talking about how something could be coming on December 14, bringing together both the holiday vibes of the montage and all the "14"s.
Oh and did I mention 14 weeks from the finale is Christmas Eve?
When asked about the movie's release date on the Today show, Jenny Han said "not next year," and she promises "it truly isn't" arriving on Christmas Day 2025 either. But she did confirm that she's finished a draft of the movie script — and now fans are wondering if the story of the film is coming from a brand new book nobody's read before.
What could the new The Summer I Turned Pretty book be about?
Spoilers for the OG trilogy ahead!
If there is a new The Summer I Turned Pretty book in the works, I would love to see what happened before the epilogue at the end of We'll Always Have Summer. After Jeremiah and Belly call off their wedding, the book jumps to the end of Belly's time abroad — and her wedding to Conrad when she's 24 and he's 25.
We get to read his letters to her (and her response) but we don't get to see much of what happened after they reconnected. I'd love to read even more about this relationship...or how they started their lives together after they got married. I'd bet all my money the had a kid named after Susannah.
Either way, Jenny Han teased we'll see the wedding in the sequel movie: "I can say that there is another big milestone for Belly, so we'll continue with that journey."
