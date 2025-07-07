'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Cast On The Most Iconic TV Couples (Exclusive)

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans get very passionate about whether they're Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah — but the TSITP cast and creatives feel just as strongly about their own favorite TV couples! And honestly, it almost makes the show more fun to watch after you realize the cast knows exactly what it feels like to want a couple to be together.

In Brit + Co's exclusive interview with book author and showrunner Jenny Han and leading actress Lola Tung, the duo spilled on all their favorite pairings.

Here are Lola Tung and Jenny Han's favorite TV couples, plus how Gavin Casalegno and Christopher Briney feel about Team Conrad vs. Team Jeremiah!

Lola Tung and Jenny Han have some TV hot takes. "Gossip Girl, I'm a Dair girl, Blair and Dan," Jenny says. "I'm a Buffy and Angel person [from Buffy the Vampire Slayer]. You know what, for Felicity, I go a little bit back and forth [between Noel and Ben]." But for Gilmore Girls? Both Jenny and Lola are self-proclaimed Jess lovers (same here!). "I mean, I think everyone knows," Jenny says. "I'm rewatching Sex and the City, of course," Lola says, adding that she prefers "Carrie and Aidan over Carrie and Big any day. I'm a Steve and Miranda girl though." But then Jenny gives Lola an update that shocked everyone in the room: "I'm honestly — okay this is gonna sound crazy — I wouldn't mind seeing Carrie and Steve. I only had a thought on season one where he was fixing her bathroom sink or something like that and they were talking...I'm in it for the plot, okay, because it brings drama." "Jenny loves her drama!" Lola says.

And Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno weigh in on Team Conrad vs. Team Jeremiah! And anyone who's watched The Summer I Turned Pretty has experienced that drama firsthand. Team Conrad vs. Team Jeremiah has become the reigning ship battle of our generation, one like we haven't seen since Twilight's Bella x Jacob x Edward and The Hunger Games' Katniss x Peeta x Gale. "I will say people are always so sweet," Christopher Briney tells me of the show's fans. "The vast majority of people that come up are incredibly sweet. I appreciate the way that almost everybody treats that moment with respect and boundaries of consent of that interaction, you know, a picture or something." "Yeah for the most part it's been pretty great actually," Gavin Casalegno agrees, adding that he actually became friends with a fan and her husband after she came up to say hi in London. "We actually ended up kicking it off and having like good conversation and so I invited them and we went to go get coffee and had dinner and it was great. Now I'm friends with them and I have friends in London. It's great."

