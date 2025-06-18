Finally! Hear Jeremy Allen Sing Bruce Springsteen In The 'Deliver Me From Nowhere' Trailer

Despite his (very) questionable communication tactics, the world was immediately enraptured with Jeremy Allen White's Carmy when The Bear premiered on FX in 2022. And thanks to the show, and its various Emmy Awards, Carmy and his blue apron are instantly recognizable, as is Jeremy Allen White's next role: Bruce Springsteen.



The biopic joins a lineup of other highly anticipated and revered movies like Timothée Chalamet's A Complete UnknownBob Dylan movie, Selena Gomez's upcoming Linda Ronstadt biopic, Zendaya's Ronnie Spector film with A24, and Paul Mescal's Beatles movie. And in addition to White's excitement for Deliver Me From Nowhere, the movie also has The Boss' stamp of approval! Here's everything we know about the upcoming movie.

What is the Bruce Springsteen movie 'Deliver Me From Nowhere' about? 20th Century Fox Deliver Me From Nowhere will follow Warren Zanes' book of the same name, which chronicles the process of creating Bruce's 1982 album Nebraska. The movie comes from 20th Century Studios, who's behind other smash hits like Avatar: The Way of Water, The French Dispatch, and Alien: Romulus. “Bruce Springsteen, and Nebraska, in particular, have had a profound impact on me and my work. Through themes of despair, disillusionment, and the struggles of everyday Americans, Bruce has formed an unparalleled legacy, painting an unflinching portrait of the human condition,” director Scott Cooper said in a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter). “Yet, amidst the darkness, a sense of resilience and a sense of hope shines through, reflecting an indomitable spirit. That’s the Bruce I’ve come to know and love and will honor with this film.”

What has Bruce Springsteen said about the 'Deliver Me From Nowhere' movie? 20th Century Fox It could be a very strange experience to have your life turned into a movie, but Bruce Springsteen seems to be having a great time. “It’s a lovely cast and I am involved a little,” he said on the Graham Norton Show (via People). He also doesn't shy away from the fact that Jeremy Allen White's performance won't be exactly the same because "you can’t do an imitation, you have to do a personal interpretation." “It’s difficult but he is a great actor and sings pretty good," he continues.

Who will play Bruce Springsteen in the movie? 20th Century Fox Jeremy Allen White stars as rock icon Bruce Springsteen. “I’ve got a really beautiful team of people helping me and Bruce has been really lovely and supportive and available, which has made this whole process an extra joy," Jeremy Allen White told Deadline in September 2024. "His support and Jon Landau, his management's, support, who has a large role in the film as well. So I feel really lucky.” He also told Variety in June that he's “gonna try [his] best" to do his own singing in the movie.

20th Century Fox Jeremy is joined by Odessa Young, who's playing one of Bruce Springsteen's love interests. Since she nabbed a spot in the film, she's been “weeping multiple times a day, but tells Variety she hasn't met the rockstar yet. “I really think that it will send me down a path for which there is no return,” she says. “Like I cannot come back from that experience as the same person.”

Who's in the 'Deliver Me From Nowhere' cast? 20th Century Fox The full cast includes: Jeremy Allen White

Marc Maron

Stephen Graham

Gaby Hoffman

David Krumholtz

Paul Walter Hauser

Jeremy Strong

Grace Gummer

Odessa Young Succession) and Marc Maron (Stick) play music industry professionals Jon Landau and Chuck Plotkin, respectively, who had a major impact throughout Bruce Springsteen's career. Meanwhile, actors like Stephen Graham (Adolescence) and Gaby Hoffman (Zero Day) take on the roles of Bruce's parents. Stars like Jeremy Strong () and Marc Maron () play music industry professionals Jon Landau and Chuck Plotkin, respectively, who had a major impact throughout Bruce Springsteen's career. Meanwhile, actors like Stephen Graham () and Gaby Hoffman () take on the roles of Bruce's parents.

Does Jeremy Allen White sing in the Bruce Springsteen movie? 20th Century Fox Yes, Jeremy Allen White does sing in the Deliver Me From Nowhere film — and Bruce Springsteen himself even praised his vocal performance! In an interview on SiriusXM's E Street Radio channel, he said, "He’s got an interpretation of me that I think the fans will deeply recognize and he’s just done a great job, so I’ve had a lot of fun."

Is there a 'Deliver Me From Nowhere' trailer? 20th Century Fox 20th Century Fox dropped the Deliver Me From Nowhere trailer on June 18, 2025. The trailer dives into the Nebraska era of Bruce Springsteen's career, showcasing the raw emotional journey he went on while making the album. Oh, and you get a preview of how incredible Jeremy Allen White sounds singing some of Bruce's most iconic songs!

Where is 'Deliver Me from Nowhere' being filmed? 20th Century Fox Jeremy Allen White's Deliver Me From Nowhere movie filmed throughout New Jersey — quite apropos given The Boss's Garden State heritage. Some filming locations included Asbury Park (AKA where Bruce Springsteen's career took off) and Bayonne. (via NJ.com)

When does the Bruce Springsteen movie 'Deliver Me From Nowhere' come out? 20th Century Fox Jeremy Allen White's Deliver Me From Nowhere movie comes out on October 24, 2025.

See The First Look Of Jeremy Allen White As Bruce Springsteen! 20th Century Fox The first look at Deliver Me From nowhere is a shot of Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen in a plaid shirt and leather jacket. The whole effect looks like an old polaroid, and (more importantly) is incredibly attractive. “Beginning production on this film is an incredibly humbling and thrilling journey," writer-director Scott Cooper says in a statement. “Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Nebraska’ has profoundly shaped my artistic vision. The album’s raw, unvarnished portrayal of life’s trials and resilience resonates deeply with me. Our film aims to capture that same spirit, bringing Warren Zanes’ compelling narrative of Bruce’s life to the screen with authenticity and hope, honoring Bruce’s legacy in a transformative cinematic experience. It has been a great pleasure to collaborate with Bruce and Jon [Landau] as I tell their story, and their creative energy fuels every part of this journey. As well, I’m excited to reunite with my friend, David Greenbaum [president, Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios], as he embarks on his new role at Disney, adding another layer of inspiration to this project.”

Looking for more movie, TV, and entertainment news? Follow us on Facebook so you never miss a thing!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.

This post has been updated.