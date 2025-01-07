Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Just Finalized Their Divorce After 2 Years Of Marriage
Chloe Williams serves as B+C's Entertainment Editor
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck are officially divorced. Bennifer 2.0 gave both Ben and Jennifer a second shot at their love story after they got back together in July of 2021 (following the end of their previous engagement in 2003), but both TMZ and Page Six report that after just two years of marriage, the celebrity couple's divorce has been settled.
Keep reading for the latest news on Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's divorce.
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck have settled their divorce with no prenup.
In addition to confirming the settlement, TMZ reports that both Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will take what they earned individually throughout the time they were married — and neither will pay spousal support. Ben will also keep his stake in Artists Equity, the production company he created in 2022 with Matt Damon.
Divorce rumors first started swirling in May of 2024, when a source told InTouch Weekly that there was trouble in paradise. "The writing is on the wall – it’s over," the source says before adding, "They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!" Even though Ben and Jennifer love each other, the source believes they're just too different.
In June, the couple listed their home for sale(for $65 million), which only added to the rumor mill. And by the time August rolled around, TMZ reported that Jennifer Lopez had filed for divorce from Ben Affleck with no prenup. "The fairy tale she was promised turned out to be a nightmare in the end," a source told People. "She's in a really good place and just wants to close the door on this crazy chapter."
Jennifer Lopez also says she doesn't regret "one second."
In an conversation for Interview Magazine, comedian Nikki Glaser (who you'll recognize from her recent stint as this year's Golden Globes host) asked if she regretted any of the difficulties she experienced, and Jennifer Lopez responded with, "not one second." The 55-year-old also notes that growth is "a lifelong process."
"I think that’s what I love about life, that there’s no arrival point. There’s only getting better and growing if you want to," Jennifer continues. "It’s either growing or dying, and I don’t want to do the dying part. And yeah, there’s times when I thought I figured it out, and then life goes, 'Let’s send you another thing and see if you fall for it. Let’s see if you really have learned that lesson.' And I hadn’t."
But Jennifer Lopez adds that she'll only use those lessons to grow even more in the future. "I understand that now in a much deeper way, which doesn’t mean that I won’t make mistakes in the future, but again, when your whole house blows up, you’re standing there in the rubble going, 'How do I not ever let that happen again?' And then you start examining it little by little saying, 'Okay, I did this, this was my part in it, this was what I should have seen early on, this is what I didn’t look at.' Those things are what really are the lessons."
We're wishing Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck the best.
