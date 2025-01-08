OMG, Suki Waterhouse & Robert Pattinson Might Have Secretly Gotten Married
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
New year, new relationship status. At least, that seems to be the rule for our favorite celebrities. While J.Lo and Ben Affleck settled their divorce and Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber split, it looks like Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson might have gotten married! They've been one of our favorite celebrity couples since they started dating in 2018 — and even more so when People confirmed their engagement in 2023. Well, according to one DeuxMoi source, it appears that the couple tied the knot over the holidays.
Here's everything we know about those Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson wedding rumors.
Suki Waterhouse & Robert Pattinson rumored to have a "cute and sweet" wedding.
According to the rumor, it appears Rob and Suki entered 2025 as a married couple. "Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse got married at NYE at the Caribbean resort I work at!!!" the source told DeuxMoi (via Daily Mail). "They were so cute and sweet, their baby was there in a gorgeous little bridesmaids dress."
"Their family was there as well," and the couple proved they're still some of our favorite celebs because they were "so nice" to everyone, according to the source! I didn't doubt it for a moment ;).
Although rumors from InTouch Weekly claim the couple were already married as of June 2024, so we'll have to wait to see if Rob and Suki decide to share with us!
When it comes to their family, Suki Waterhouse recently shared that Robert Pattinson is "the [best] dad I could have hoped for...It’s an actual love story."
"[Having a baby] makes you feel very old and very young," Rob said during Paris Fashion Week. "She's so cute...You know, I'm amazed by how quickly their personality comes. So even at three months, I'm like, 'Oh…I can kinda see who she is already.'"
Suki Waterhouse & Robert Pattinson aren't the only ones with marriage on their minds.
Suki Waterhouse & Robert Pattinson's marriage rumors come after Tom Holland and Zendaya's engagement — and rumors that Rob could wind up in their wedding!
“As Tom and Zendaya move closer to having a wedding next year, basically living like a husband and wife already, and continuing to book multiple film projects together, Rob is cheering them on,” a source tells Life & Style. "If things keep going in this direction, Rob is going to figure into their wedding as a best man or groomsman and he absolutely wants the new, little families they are starting to be close going forward."
Consider us the leaders of the Suki Waterhouse & Robert Pattinson fan club! For more celeb love stories, check out why Tom Holland Says Working With Zendaya Is The "Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me."
