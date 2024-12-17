Woah! Jessica Simpson Doesn't Even Look Like Herself In Latest Instagram
Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.
Jessica Simpson may be back in the studio, but it's hard not to address the elephant in the room — er, Instagram. The star posted to her account on Wednesday, sharing that she's recording music again, calling it the "soundtrack of her soul." However, fans can't help but notice that she just doesn't look the same anymore. Check out the post below to see for yourself!
Everything to know about Jessica Simpson's latest Instagram post...
14 years after she dropped Happy Christmas, Jessica Simpson's festive (and poppy) 2010 Christmas album, she's back in the studio to record new music! She teased a new project on Instagram back in November, writing, "This comeback is personal, it’s an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve."
Now, she's giving us an inside-look at her studio time with a quick pic. The 2000s icon wrote, "I can't wait for y'all to hear the soundtrack of my soul 💿" And while it's obviously so exciting to think we're getting more music from our "nothin' but a t-shirt on" singing queen, there's so much more to this Instagram post than an announcement.
In the image, Jessica's wearing a silky, white two-piece set, a black blazer, fishnet stockings, high-heeled cowboy boots...and a new look? Without mincing words, Jessica looks less like herself than ever right now, and it's jarring to fans and just about anyone who's followed her over the past few decades.
One commenter wrote, "I don’t even recognize this person" with another defended, "she seems healthy, happy, and free so maybe yall should just applaud her for living authentically and keep it moving." As her fans approach this from both ends of the spectrum, the conversation only continues.
Although this could seem harsh or judgmental, it comes after Jessica shared her extreme weight loss with the world last year. She claims her 100-pound drop came from "willpower" and her sobriety, but it shocked many. So this trend of looking less and less like the Jessica we've known for about 30 years, is definitely surprising.
What do you think? Is this new look worrisome? Or should people actually "keep it moving"?
All I know is, I hope Jessica is safe, healthy, and sound. Her relationships, the tabloids, and the industry at large were not too kind to her over the years, so I'm just hoping she's okay!
Looking for more celebrity news? Be sure to follow us on Facebook so you never miss a thing!
Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.