Blake Lively's Latest Instagram Post Proves She's THE Girls' Girl
Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.
Blake Lively's known for many things — her illustrious career (come on, Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants), her hilarious husband, her gorgeous kids — but I love how much value she places on her female friendships. She's a well-known Taylor Swift bestie, but she's no clout chaser. Blake values — and seemingly adds value to — all her beautiful friendships with other women.
And while I could gush about that all day, she recently solidified this admirable character trait in an Instagram post. Keep reading to see what miss Serena van der Woodsen herself had to say!
The iconic actress wrote that she recently got "maybe the best compliment" of her life. She explained that someone called her a "crown straightener," or "A woman going around straightening all the women’s crowns around her."
As a queen herself, it's clear this was incredibly impactful. Blake wrote, "It meant so much to me because it’s those invisible things people see that make us all feel best. I learned that we’re all sparkling leaders 👑, stronger together, from ALL the women in my life, blood and chosen. I am surrounded by crown straighteners. This weekend alone was packed with that empowering female energy. When I looked back at these pics, I saw it all in action. And it made me feel so lucky and loved."
She continued celebrating the women around her in the caption, shouting out It Ends With Usauthor Colleen Hoover, novelist Tarryn Fisher, her mother-in-law Tammy Stewart Reynolds, and more! She even managed to shoutout the men "who show up for us too." It's clear that Blake was feeling — and sharing — the love!
Friends and fans alike took notice of this moment, sharing love and comments galore. Fellow actress, Mary Steenburgen wrote, "People who know you know that your extraordinary exterior doesn't even compare to your kind, generous and hilarious soul." I may not actually know Blake, but that's all I really need to know to understand the kind of friend she really is!
Looking for more pop culture news? Be sure to follow us on Facebook so you never miss a thing!
Header image via Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.
Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.
Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.