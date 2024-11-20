Katy Perry's Hilarious Reaction To See Ex John Mayer Is TOO Relatable
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Running into an ex can be absolutely awkward — especially if you're Katy Perry and your ex is paramour, singer-songwriter extraordinaire, John Mayer. We all know that even if your breakup ended on good terms, you may forget how to temporarily speak — I may or may not know from experience! So it's really not surprising that Katy had a totally hilarious reaction to seeing John at Sabrina Carpenter's concert...I mean, she's SO freakin' relatable.
See Katy Perry's reaction to awkwardly running into John Mayer!
It seems like Katy Perry and John Mayer are both Sabrina Carpenter fans because they were seen at her concert November 18. They didn't arrive together, but we don't think Katy was expecting him to sit RIGHT BEHIND HER as she got ready to enjoy the show. Once she turned around and saw who was sitting in the lucky seat, Katy's head dipped her head in an "Oh sh--" moment based on this short clip.
Same girl, same.
However, another clip captured by Deux Moi shows the two exes were engaged in a brief conversation. It doesn't look like there was any hostile energy between them so maybe they're on cordial terms.
Katy Perry & John Mayer's Quick Dating History
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS
According to US Weekly, Katy Perry & John Mayer had an "on and off" relationship for 3 years before deciding they were better apart. Beginning with a cute meet in 2009 and a reconnection in 2012, these were the epitome of opposites attract. Sources were quick to note both their romantic moments and multiple breakups, per E! News, but it seemed they had a lot of love for each other.
Our favorite moment involves Katy Perry telling Billboard how much she admired John. She called him a "genius" based on "his songwriting" and even said, "I've been a fan of John's for years before I actually got to kiss him."
Despite the fact their inner circles thought they seemed "perfect together,"E! News also reported Katy broke up with John for good in 2014.
