Oh No! Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson Announce "Painful" Split After 15 Years Together.
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Jessica Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson have decided to go their separate ways. After 10 years of marriage, Jessica revealed on January 13 that they've been "navigating" a "painful situation" that arose in their relationship, three months after sources told TMZ the singer reached out to a divorce attorney. But despite the shift in their relationship status, there's one thing Jessica and Eric are focusing on.
Here's what Jessica Simpson had to say about her split from Eric Johnson.
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson are "focusing" on their kids amid their split.
Jessica Simpson explained her decision to split from husband, former NFL tight end Eric Johnson, with whom she shares three children: 12-year-old Maxwell Drew, 11-year-old Ace Knute, and 5-year-old Birdie Mae.
"Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage," Jessica told People. "Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."
The popstar celebrated her kids' return to school in September with a super sweet Instagram post. "Maxwell, Ace and Birdie y’all make your Mom beam with smiles and grace !" she says. "Keep on showin’ up for yourselves with each step of the way through this new school year! I’m so very proud of y’all for individually shining your light so that in return others feel the glow."
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson met in 2010 through a mutual friend, and ended up getting engaged six months after they started dating. They were married in July of 2014, where Maxwell and Ace were the flower girl and ring bearer.
The "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer celebrated their 10th anniversary with an Instagram post in May 2020, saying, "I fell head over slippers in love with this perfect man 10 YEARS ago today! By chance he knocked on my dreamy cottage door (sigh), I let him in and never let him leave. He is mine, I am his…forever."
And the couple's decision to announce their separation comes after Jessica posted about "putting up with everything I did not deserve" and about how "life is short."
"SMILE while you still have teeth," she jokes.
