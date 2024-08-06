OMG Nicole Richie Just Wore A Hot Dog Costume For 'The Simple Life' Reunion Special
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie created reality TV gold when The Simple Life debuted in 2003. Their antics were outlandish, but we couldn't help repeating their iconic phrases like "That's hot" or "Sanasa" during random moments in our own lives.
It's no secret the two didn't really act that way, but their 'characters' left a huge mark on a generation of millennials. "I knew what I was doing but the whole world didn’t, so it was kind of frustrating to me to be perceived in that way because it’s not who I am at all," Paris told People.
Even though she may have felt judged, it seems that Paris Hilton realizes how many people actually loved The Simple Life because she and Nicole Richie are teaming up to film a reunion special that'll debut on Peacock as we speak! Here's everything we know so far!
When did speculations about 'The Simple Life' reboot begin?
NBCUniversal Media
Peacock first shared a video clip on Instagram that hinted something special involving Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie is coming in May. A nostalgic TV set with a black and white screen can be seen while our favorite duo's voices can be hearing saying, "Sanasa, Sanasa."
Peacock captioned the post, "New Era. Same Besties. Coming soon to Peacock," and fans could barely contain their excitement. Even celebs like Naomi Campbell and Katy Perry commented on these hot vibes.
Bravo
Then Paris Hilton took to her own Instagram to share more about what fans could expect. She said, "As some of you may know, we are doing a reunion special to celebrate 20 years of our show The Simple Life and it's been so much fun."
Actress Selma Blair shared how much she's looking forward to this by commenting that she's "living for this."
So are we!
What was 'The Simple Life' about?
The Simple Life/20th Century Fox
The Simple Life showed Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie as they basically traded their wealthy lifestyles for 'everyday' living. Cameras followed them from fast food jobs to dealing with getting out of sticky situations they'd supposedly never experienced. Needless to say, it was hilarious, iconic, and instant reality TV gold.
How long was 'The Simple Life' on air?
Peter Kramer/Getty Images
The Simple Life was on air from 2003 to 2007 with five successful seasons. It seemed like it wasn't going to be hit at first, but it defied expectations. By how much you ask?
According to reporting from The Cut, somewhere around 13 million viewers tuned in to watch Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie's oddball take on daily life. That's a pretty huge deal if you ask us!
When will 'The Simple Life' reboot debut?
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
That's TBD! All we know is that Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie are hard at work to bring a special reiteration of it to our screens. They were seen at a Sonic drive-thru yesterday so it can be assumed filming is underway (via People)!
Sporting partial Sonic uniforms, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie added accent pieces that match their signature flairs. Paris wore a pair of reflective sunglasses, silver sequin heels, and added a pink flip phone to front of her blue apron. Nicole wore gold hoops and a pair of slingback pumps alongside her hotdog mascot costume. That's hot (dog).
How does Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie feel about reuniting for a reunion special?
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Paris Hilton has expressed how much she loves to be sharing the screen with Nicole Richie again. "I'm so excited to be doing this with Nicole on Peacock. Nicole has been my best friend since we're 2 years old, every memory that I have is with her," (via E! News).
Nicole also posted a few throwback moments from The Simple Life on her Instagram, but the most notable one is the video mashup of them singing "Sanasa, Sanasa" over and over. "20 years ago, not only did we become television stars… we became song writers. Happy Anniversary Sill @parishilton #TheSimpleLife#sannnasaaaaa" she wrote in the caption.
Header image via Peter Kramer/Getty Images
