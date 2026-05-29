There’s something about the shift into summer that makes us want to throw open the windows, let the sunlight in, and clear out the visual clutter. If you're craving a home reset but wanting to keep things budget-friendly, you don't need to reinvent the wheel. By focusing on a few intentional, high-impact details — like a charming new tea towel, a colorful frame, a brass wall vase, or a summer candle — you can easily elevate your daily views without breaking the bank. These budget-friendly picks from Joanna Gaines’s new Magnolia Home collection are exactly the kind of thoughtful, intentional accents your space needs for a gorgeous summer reset.

8 budget summer home decor ideas from Joanna Gaines' new Magnolia line!

Magnolia Les Fraises Printed Tea Towel Bring a cheerful refresh to your heart of the home. The Les Fraises Printed Tea Towel features a sweet, watercolor-inspired fruit design in beautifully nostalgic colors that instantly brighten up your space for the season. Made from a cotton-linen blend, it perfectly captures a charming, lived-in aesthetic.

Magnolia Juliet Pasta Bowl Bring on the summer pastas! Inspired by the storied look of vintage Dutch ceramics, this pasta bowl's elegant shape is finished with a subtle speckle that adds character to every serving. Whether you’re hosting a casual summer brunch or enjoying a quiet weeknight meal, this bowl elevates the everyday into a beautiful gathering.

Magnolia J’adore la Glace French Dessert Bowl It's ice cream season! Make dessert feel like a stroll through a Parisian market. The J’adore la Glace (French for "I love ice cream") Dessert Bowl blends vintage-inspired typography with a cheerful, sun-drenched aesthetic perfect for warm-weather treats like seasonal sorbets, fresh berries, or classic sundaes.

Magnolia Rattan Scallop Bowl Available in both small and large sizes, this rattan bowl is the ultimate versatile accent for a thoughtful summer reset. Fill it with citrus on your kitchen island, style it with dried florals on a console, or let it stand alone as a sculptural statement piece.

Magnolia Chase Adventure Decorative Trinket Dish Give your small daily essentials a beautiful place to land. Whether it’s holding rings on your nightstand, keys in the entryway, or delicate jewelry on a dresser, this trinket dishbrings a curated feel to any little corner of your home. Give your small daily essentials a beautiful place to land. Whether it’s holding rings on your nightstand, keys in the entryway, or delicate jewelry on a dresser, this trinket dishbrings a curated feel to any little corner of your home.

Magnolia The Mountain House Candle Welcome the crisp, peaceful energy of the outdoors straight into your living space. Part of the Fixer Upper Candle Collection, which celebrates Chip and Jo’s most memorable design projects, The Mountain House Candle captures the nostalgic feeling of their family’s rocky mountain getaway. It's warm and woodsy and evokes the feeling of fresh forest air. Welcome the crisp, peaceful energy of the outdoors straight into your living space. Part of the Fixer Upper Candle Collection, which celebrates Chip and Jo’s most memorable design projects, The Mountain House Candle captures the nostalgic feeling of their family’s rocky mountain getaway. It's warm and woodsy and evokes the feeling of fresh forest air.

Magnolia Theresa Wall Mounted Solid Brass Vase Made from 100% solid brass, this wall-mounted vase acts as a sculptural anchor for your favorite botanicals. Its sleek, minimalist design mounts securely to the wall, offering an unexpected and elegant way to display fresh garden clippings or delicate faux stems.

Magnolia Ceramic Arched Floral Photo Frame Turn your favorite photos into meaningful design accents. Finished in soft, varied blue tones, this frame introduces color in a way that feels light and cheerful without distracting from the photo inside. Beautiful on its own or layered into a gallery wall, it’s a simple way to celebrate your favorite stories. Turn your favorite photos into meaningful design accents. Finished in soft, varied blue tones, this frame introduces color in a way that feels light and cheerful without distracting from the photo inside. Beautiful on its own or layered into a gallery wall, it’s a simple way to celebrate your favorite stories.

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