OMG, The Emotional 'Sweet Magnolias' Season 4 Trailer Is Here

Sweet Magnolias season 4 is almost here — and based on the new trailer, we're in for a ton of surprises...and not just because Maddie has declared this to be a "new chapter." Despite the tragedy and storm that are coming in the TV show this season, Helen, Maddie, and Dana Sue (JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Heather Headley, and Brooke Elliott) are definitely going to get through it together.

Keep reading for a breakdown of that new Sweet Magnolias season 4 trailer before new episodes drop February 6, 2025.

JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Heather Headley, and Brooke Elliott weather a variety of storms in 'Sweet Magnolias' season 4. There's always a lot that happens between Halloween and Christmas Day, but Sweet Magnolias season 4 is really packing on the drama. I'm talking "a tragedy, a town crisis and a fierce storm," according to the official trailer. Throughout the new Sweet Magnolias season 4 trailer, we get a glimpse of that storm, protests in town, and what appears to be a funeral. Dana Sue hugs an emotional Annie, Maddie finally voices her fear of losing someone she loves, and Helen has to deal with just how much the town is struggling. TLDR; Serenity is dealing with a lot of unrest in a lot of different forms. But despite the difficulty the message of the show remains clear. "We're best friends," Heather Headley's Helen reminds Maddie. "Best friends carry each other, and each other's burdens." And that's really what the show is all about.

Showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson told TUDUM that season 4 will look at "the twists and turns of romance, the complexity of friendship, the surprises that pop up in life and how all these things make us more grateful for the people who love us, the people who fight for — and with — us, and the people who can make us laugh, whatever we’re going through.” And if you ask me, most importantly, Sweet Magnolias proves that friendship has the power to change our lives. “True friendship is a living thing: It has to change and grow as we do," she continues. "And that’s not always easy. But that’s what makes it beautiful.”

Are you excited for Sweet Magnolias season 4? Let us know what you want to see on Facebook and read up on the 14 New TV Shows To Watch In February.