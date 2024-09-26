Is Kiernan Shipka Secretly Dating John Mayer?
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Kiernan Shipka has been a Hollywood darling since her Mad Men days, growing up before our very eyes into the The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Twisters star we know today. And while she's plenty adult to date whomever she wants, she definitely garnered a lot of speculation in the last couple years for her ties to John Mayer. 23 years her senior, it all started to seem a little "Woulda Coulda Shoulda" á la Taylor Swift, and the pair seemingly called it off.
Now, rumors are bubbling up yet again as Shipka steps out on the town with John Lowe — yes, Rob Lowe's son — only to end up every John Mayer seems to be, too. We did some digging and came across a few theories that give a timeline of every juicy detail related to them. From Kiernan Shipka and John Mayer's rumored romance to her outings with John Lowe, this feels like a modern "Bad Romance" we're invested in.
What sparked the rumors Kiernan Shipka and John Mayer are dating?
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Fashion Trust U.S.
In 2022, Kiernan Shipka and John Mayer were spotted getting close at Santa Monica restaurant Giorgi Baldi (via Entertainment Tonight). They were reported to be all smiles as they spent time together with John even singing to Kiernan at one point. Despite getting into different cars once dinner ended, someone spotted the two pulling over before John drove off into the night with Kiernan in the passenger seat.
Have Kiernan Shipka and John Mayer been spotted since 2022?
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
The pair was spotted eating dinner together a couple of months ago, according to the Daily Mail. Nothing notable happened, so they could've been enjoying a friendly meal. However, it's not lost on fans that John Mayer admitted to PEOPLEhe wants to tie the knot with someone one day...so he may be taking his dinner dates a little more seriously these days.
"People don't think I want to be married. I absolutely want to be married," he said while talking to Kelly Rizzo. He realized he has a "reliability kink" due to wanting his wife to have complete faith in him being able to take care of things. We've not heard of that one before, but there's something for everyone!
Have they said anything about their alleged romance?
(1) Kiernan Shipka and Charlie Oldman (2) Christian Coppola and Kiernan Shipka
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Zeitgeist Films and Kino Lorber, Jacopo Raule/Getty Images for Fendi
Despite reports the two may have something going on, neither Kiernan Shipka or John Mayer have confirmed their relationship status. BUT, they also haven't denied anything either so it's all TBD!
Over the last couple years, Kiernan's had alleged romances with Charlie Oldman and Christian Coppola. Still, she's kept details about both situations under wraps (via Popsugar).
How does John Lowe fit into the equation?
Here's where it gets really interesting. Kiernan and John Lowe were recently seen leaving West Hollywood's San Vicente Bungalows together (via Daily Mail). Though nothing major happened between them, people couldn't help but notice that John Mayer seemed to leave the Bungalows some time after they did.
This doesn't mean anything is necessarily going on, but Deuxmoigrabbed a few photos of the three being spotted at another restaurant last week. This could be pure coincidence, but we think it's odd Kiernan and both Johns were all in the same place after all the previous speculation.
Comments on the gossip outlet's Instagram ranged from wondering why the three are constantly in the same place to even asking if they're a "throuple." So what do you think? Are Shipka and Mayer together and using Lowe as an appropriately-aged distraction? Is Hollywood just that small of a town that this keeps happening? It seems like only time will tell!
